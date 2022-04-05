ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Sri Lanka faces medical emergency as economic crisis hits drug supplies

By Hannah Ellis-Petersen South Asia correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x2CgS_0ezws2YH00
Protesters in Colombo, Sri Lanka Photograph: Ishara S Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images

Sri Lanka’s economic crisis has deteriorated into a medical crisis, with the top medical union declaring a national health emergency over a life-threatening shortage of drugs.

On Tuesday the country’s most powerful trade union, the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA), called a meeting and declared a medical crisis as doctors and hospitals reported a widespread lack of medicine.

The south Asian country is in the grip of the worst financial crisis in its history, with record inflation leading to shortages of fuel and food, and crippling hours-long power blackouts imposed. A state of emergency has been declared after mass protests erupted across the country calling for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to step down. On Monday Rajapaska’s entire cabinet resigned, and his ruling government has lost its parliamentary majority after a mass wave of defections.

Sri Lanka’s lack of foreign currency reserves has had a devastating impact on the availability of medicine. More than 85% of pharmaceutical products in the country are imported, and these are paid for in US dollars. If dollars are not available then drugs cannot be bought. The Sri Lanka Chamber of Pharmaceutical Industry warned last month that 5% of drugs were out of stock and the problem was likely to worsen.

Related: Milk sachets, chicken, fuel: basics slip out of reach for Sri Lankans as economic crisis bites

The GMOA accused the government of jeopardising Sri Lanka’s renowned universal healthcare system, which gives all citizens access to free state healthcare. “Both the government and health ministry have failed to prevent a complete breakdown of the medical system,” it said.

Gotabhaya Ranasinghe, a cardiologist at the national hospital of Sri Lanka in Colombo, said hospitals were running out of medicines, and many lives were at stake.

“There are important heart medications, medicines for blood pressure, heart attacks, all are running out. I have heard that many cancer drugs are also not available any more, so it is a very worrying situation,” he said.

“People can already visibly see the impact of the food crisis and the fuel crisis but the medical crisis is only just beginning. As a doctor it feels terrible to know that I can’t prescribe medicines and so a patient’s life is put in danger. I don’t think the politicians fully understand the impact.”

Ranasinghe said he could not see any silver lining to the economic situation, and he pleaded for the international community to provide vital drugs. “People are struggling, they are out on the streets, but we are stuck in a terrible limbo and I can’t see a way out of it,” he said.

The medicine shortage has been exacerbated by low taxes, meaning little money has been spent on healthcare, and strict price regulation on drugs introduced by the former government and continued under the Rajapaksa regime.

The low price caps have meant that as the Sri Lankan rupee has been devalued and domestic and global inflation has rocketed, it has no longer been financially viable for importers to bring certain medicines into the country, leading to certain drugs being pulled.

“The situation for healthcare has been getting steadily worse over the past six months, with no immediate prospect of a turnaround,” said Ravindra Rannan-Eliya, the executive director of the Institute for Health Policy in Colombo. “Even for those who have money in their pocket, there are no medicines to buy at the pharmacies.”

On Tuesday the political situation was thrown into further turmoil when the ruling coalition, led by Rajapaksa, lost its parliamentary majority after 41 legislators from the president’s coalition partner, the Sri Lanka Freedom party (SLFP), declared they would be independent. “Our party is on the side of the people,” said Maithripala Sirisena, the SLFP leader.

It came a day after the entire cabinet resigned and the opposition refused to form a unity government with Rajapaksa, instead calling for him to resign, which he has refused to do. The newly appointed finance minister resigned less than 24 hours after taking up the post, and protests across the country showed no sign of abating as police used teargas and water cannon and a curfew was imposed.

“We can see from what’s happening on the streets and in our public surveys that people have just lost all faith in the system,” said Rannan-Eliya.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maithripala Sirisena
Person
Gotabaya Rajapaksa
Daily Mail

China sends chilling warning to Australia as its enforcement officers are seen training police in the Solomon Islands - as Communists power focus on areas surrounding the country

China has sent another message to Australia by releasing images showing the Communist government training local Solomon Islands enforcement officers. The images of the Chinese-led training exercises were released this week following the announcement of a potential security deal between the two countries. Weapons from China were reportedly smuggled into...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Medical Emergency#Government Of Sri Lanka#Food Crisis#Gmoa#South Asian#Sri Lankans
Daily Cardinal

Electric cars are a lie

A study published in September of 2021 states people below the age of 40 will see natural disasters of unprecedented intensity and frequency. If you aren’t scared, you should be. Look around at life in the US and understand this is not normal, not sustainable, and needs to change if we want to minimize destruction and suffering in the present — let alone the future.
MADISON, WI
The Independent

What is Omicron XE? Symptoms of the new Covid variant as hundreds of cases found in UK

A new sub-variant of Omicron has been found in UK as the country battles a renewed surge of the coronavirus.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that 4.9 million people in the UK were infected with Covid-19 as of last weekend - a record high during the pandemic.The surge is cases is thought to be down to people mixing more freely since Covid restrictions were dropped and the Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, known as Stealth Omicron. But now a further mutation has been detected that could be more transmissible, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned.What do we know so...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Aspirin may improve three-month survival for patients critically ill with COVID-19

Antiplatelet drugs such as aspirin have little effect on the need for life support in COVID-19, but they may improve survival in the following months. People who become seriously ill with COVID-19 are at risk of developing blood clots that can block their blood vessels and lead to potentially fatal organ damage. Researchers want to know if this process could be prevented by treating patients with blood-thinning antiplatelet drugs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

What COVID-19 symptoms to expect from BA.2 as it arrives in the US

The new subvariant of the omicron variant — called BA.2 — is rapidly spreading in the United States, raising fears about another outbreak. Driving the news: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the BA.2 variant is spreading rapidly in New York and New Jersey, according to CBS News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Sri Lanka
IFLScience

Wet Wipes May Be Behind A Disease Outbreak That's Hit Over 200 People

Wet wipes are the prime suspect in an unusual disease outbreak sweeping across hospitals in Norway. At least 239 people in 33 hospitals across Norway have fallen sick after being infected with the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa, according to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH). The outbreak was first reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WUSA9

Here's who Dr. Fauci thinks will need a 4th COVID vaccine dose in the immediate future

WASHINGTON — As a new variant makes its way across the United States, many are wondering if everyone will need a fourth COVID vaccine dose to protect themselves. WUSA9 took those questions to President Biden's Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Infectious Disease Specialist with the Mayo Clinic, Dr. John O'Horo, and Executive Director of Johns Hopkins International Vaccine Access Center, Dr. William Moss.
PHARMACEUTICALS
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
MarketRealist

Lisinopril: Who Makes the Top Hypertension Drug in the U.S.?

Cardiovascular disease is rising worldwide. According to the CDC, one in every four Americans dies of heart disease, which makes it the leading cause of death in the U.S. High blood pressure is one of the major factors that increases the risk of heart disease. One of the first-line treatments for high blood pressure is lisinopril. It's the most popular medicine to treat high blood pressure in the U.S. So, who makes lisinopril?
HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

227K+
Followers
62K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy