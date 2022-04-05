ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Autistic girl, 14, unlawfully detained in hospital, high court judge finds

By Helen Pidd North of England editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IVVLY_0ezws0mp00
The high court in London Photograph: Anthony Devlin/PA Archive/Press Association Ima

A 14-year-old autistic girl was unlawfully detained in hospital and restrained in front of scared young patients, a high court judge has found.

On one occasion last month the teenager managed to break into a treatment room where a dying infant was receiving palliative care. She was restrained there by three security guards, Mr Justice MacDonald said in a judgment in the family court that ordered Manchester city council (MCC) to find the girl a suitable community care placement instead of what he described as the “brutal and abusive” and “manifestly unsuitable” hospital environment.

Nurses witnessed the girl screaming “very loudly” and sounding “very scared” when repeatedly held down on her hospital bed so that she could not move her legs, arms or head, before being tranquillised. Other children on the ward were frightened to witness the frequent battles between the girl and security guards, the judge said.

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was brought to hospital on 15 February by her distressed father, who said the family could no longer care for her. The court heard that his other children had begun locking themselves in their bedrooms for safety and that he and his wife had resorted to locking the girl in the dining room to stop her escaping.

The judge noted that the teenager made “regular and determined” efforts to run away, sometimes using screwdrivers to try to unlock doors and windows, and running away from her family on walks. She was particularly vulnerable in the community, he said, because she lacked “any road sense or stranger danger and was previously found to have entered a stranger’s house and was found hiding in the bed”.

He described the teenager as having an autistic spectrum disorder and a learning disability. She demonstrated “complex and extreme behaviour” that could not be controlled even within a school environment involving six adults to one child supervision, he added.

Despite this, the council and NHS trust decided to have the girl be detained in hospital on a general paediatric ward “solely as a place of safety”, without applying for the necessary court order to do so, the judge found. She did not require any medical treatment, the judge said.

After her admission, the local authority employed a private company to provide two security guards and two carers to supervise the girl. The firm was engaged on a five-day rolling contract, leading to a high turnover of staff watching the girl night and day, resulting in “her waking up to unfamiliar adults and being scared by that change, further adversely impacting on her behaviour and wellbeing”.

She was unable to leave the locked ward, and the lock had been removed from her en suite bathroom door so that she had to keep it open even when using the toilet. She stayed there for a month.

Ordering her release from hospital into local authority care, the judge said: “It does not take expert evidence for the court to understand the adverse impact of the current regime, with its uncertainty, its concentration on physical contact and its location in a loud and unfamiliar environment, on a child who is autistic and learning disabled. What this must be like for [her] is hard to contemplate.”

In his judgment, MacDonald refused to grant a request from MCC for the local authority to remain anonymous. He criticised the council for failing to find her a suitable placement throughout the month she was unlawfully detained in hospital, accusing the council and unnamed NHS trust of having “comprehensively failed in this case”.

After the hearing, MCC identified a bespoke, short-term placement for the girl and said it continued to search for a residential educational placement for her.

A spokesperson for Manchester city council said: “We fully accept the judgment and its findings and together with the NHS trust are reviewing our role in this distressing case to make sure nothing like this can happen again.

“All our staff involved in the care of this young person have been spoken to and action taken where it has been needed. Although staff from each of the partner organisations involved in the young person’s care sought throughout to make decisions in the best interests of the young person, we acknowledge that the situation which arose, exacerbated by the national shortage of suitable accommodation for children with complex needs, was deeply unsatisfactory.”

Comments / 5

Related
The Guardian

Courts condemn Home Office and CPS in two separate trafficking cases

Victims of trafficking have secured two significant victories in the courts in separate rulings which have condemned the Home Office and the Crown Prosecution Service. In one case the police initially refused to investigate a UAE diplomat over a woman’s complaint of trafficking claiming that the suspect had diplomatic immunity, but the high court found the CPS’s decision not to prosecute unlawful.
POLITICS
BBC

Payout for autistic man detained in Lancashire care home

An autistic man has received a £200,000 High Court settlement after being unlawfully detained in a care home for more than seven years. The 24-year-old was removed from his family home and placed in accommodation by Lancashire County Council in 2010. Lawyers argued being in a care home on...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital Bed#Security Guards#Family Court#Autistic#Uk#Mcc
BBC

Craigavon: Siblings guilty of 'extreme' animal cruelty

A man from Craigavon has received a three-month suspended sentence for causing unnecessary suffering to dogs. Mark Henry and his sister Hannah, both of Legahory Court, pleaded guilty to several counts of animal cruelty and failing to ensure the needs of the animals were met. Hannah Henry was given a...
ANIMALS
Andrei Tapalaga

Dead Mum Gives Birth 10 Days After Her Death

The baby spent a couple of days in the mortuary without anyone being awareCarokynabooth/Pixabay. A woman named Nomveliso Nomasonto Mdoyi from South Africa had complained of breathlessness for a couple of days after which she suddenly passed away. She was the mother of five other children at her home in the village of Mthayisi in South Africa’s southern Cape province. As presented by family members, she neither nor anyone else was aware that she was pregnant before her death, so it came as a big surprise to find a baby after 10 days she had died.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Maternity scandal deepens as report is predicted to reveal that TWO HUNDRED babies who died in NHS unit might have lived

Two hundred babies might have survived had better care been provided, a landmark report into the NHS’s worst ever maternity scandal is expected to reveal today. Dozens more suffered life-changing injuries as a result of the poor care provided by Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust over almost two decades. At least 12 mothers died while giving birth.
WORLD
The Independent

Indian woman has to surgically remove toothbrush stuck in mouth after slipping while brushing

An Indian woman had to go through surgery after a plastic toothbrush was stuck inside her cheek when she slipped and fell while brushing her teeth.Ekamai Revathi, 34, who lives in Kanchipuram in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, slipped in her bathroom on 4 March with the brush in her mouth, reported media outlet News18. She fell sideways, which led to the plastic brush piercing through her cheek.The brush was stuck in a manner that Ms Revathi could not open or close her mouth or scream for help.While half of the toothbrush had pierced through Ms Revathi’s cheek, parts...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy found in river made to face wall ‘for 30 minutes’ as punishment, court told

A five-year-old boy who was found dead in a river was made by his parents to stand facing a wall “for 30 minutes at a time” as punishment, a court has been told.Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, was found in the River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend, South Wales, on July 31 2021.He had suffered such catastrophic injuries that one pathologist described them as “so extreme you would expect to find them as a result of a fall from a great height or a high-velocity road traffic accident”.Logan’s mother, Angharad Williamson, 30, his stepfather John Cole, 40, and a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Gelato shop worker unable to reach forward to scoop ice cream because she was pregnant wins £40,000 in discrimination case after her boss asked 'what am I paying you for?'

A gelato shop worker whose pregnancy left her unable to reach forward to scoop up ice cream has be awarded almost £40,000 after her boss asked 'What am I paying you for?'. Assistant manager Abbey Gannapureddy had worked for Icestone Gelato Café in Chester, Cheshire, since September 2018.
ECONOMY
Nashville News Hub

Days after receiving her COVID-19 vaccine, mother complained of headaches and died 17 hours after being admitted to hospital; her family expressed concerns about her treatment

Coroner has concluded that the 34-year-old mother of two died due to a rare side effect from the COVID-19 vaccine. The mom complained of a headache 8 days after her Coronavirus vaccine in March 2021. Unfortunately, her condition quickly deteriorated and she was pronounced dead 17 hours after being admitted to the hospital. The coroner recorded the cause of death as Vaccine-Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia, an extremely rare condition.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bossip

Out Of Order! White Sheriff Blocked Black Law Student From Entering Court, Confuses Her For A Criminal Client

Even when a Black law student is heading into court to work, racists find a way to put Blackness on trial. Future lawyer Brooklyn Crockton gets paid to talk, but a recent racist run-in left her speechless. Revolt reports the Roger Williams University third law student was at Garrahy Judicial Complex in Rhode Island to represent a client when a White sheriff singled her out from a group of attorneys and denied her access to the courtroom.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Guardian

The Guardian

227K+
Followers
62K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy