Bettendorf, IA

Expect ramp, road closures early Wednesday on westbound I-74

WQAD
WQAD
 1 day ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Westbound Interstate 74 will have multiple lanes closed early Wednesday, April 6 as crews work to install traffic signs, according to a news release from the I-74 Mississippi River Bridge....

WQAD

