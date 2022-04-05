Expect ramp, road closures early Wednesday on westbound I-74

WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ill. (CBS) -- A man is dead after his vehicle was hit by a train in Will County Monday afternoon. At 1:20 p.m., the 64-year-old man was driving a red GMC Sierra 2500 pickup truck across the Murphy Road crossing between Will and Cooper roads in Wilmington Township near Coal City. A BNSF freight train headed north hit the vehicle and the Coal City man was ejected, CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported. He died at the scene. The truck came to rest about 150 feet north of the crossing, according to the Will County Sheriff's office. The crossing signal, signal bells, and crossing gates were still operating after the accident.Initial reports indicate the victim might have been stuck in a gravel area on the north side of the railroad crossing when his pickup truck was hit.The Will County Sheriff's and Coroner's office were on the scene. Authorities were interviewed the train interview late Monday afternoon.

WILL COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO