Rittman, OH

James Henry Volk

By REFLECTOR
Norwalk Reflector
 1 day ago

James Henry Volk, 95, died on Saturday,...

norwalkreflector.com

Norwalk Reflector

Jerry Lee Querin

MONROEVILLE — Jerry Lee Querin, 84, of Monroeville, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in the Continuing Healthcare Center of Milan following a lengthy illness. He was born on Sept. 7, 1937, in Bellevue, Ohio. Jerry served six years in the U.S Navy, four years active and two years...
MONROEVILLE, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Jacob Matthew Barnes

NORWALK – Jacob Matthew Barnes, 27, Norwalk, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Metro Hospital in Cleveland. Born on November 7, 1994 in Norwalk, he was the son of Deborah (nee Isner) and Jeffrey Barnes. Jacob was a lifelong Norwalk resident and a 2013 graduate of Western Reserve High School.
NORWALK, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Jay Edward Thurston

Jay Edward Thurston, 70, of Norwalk, passed away late Friday evening, April 1, 2022, at Fisher-Titus Medical Center in Norwalk. Jay was born on March 3, 1952, in Norwalk, to the late Ruth (Johnson) and J.E. Thurston. Jay graduated from Monroeville High School and E.H.O.V.E in 1971 with a degree...
NORWALK, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Case still a mystery almost 100 years later

A lot of whispering was going on in the Huron County Court House back in July of 1929. The reason was a strange $30,000 damage case filed by Woodlawn Avenue resident, Mrs. Minnie Felden. Her claim was that John and Myrtle Kurtz stole her foster daughter some 16 years prior. No one was disputing the fact that Myrtle Kurtz gave birth to the daughter 18 years ago.
Norwalk Reflector

Elmer Earl Harris

Elmer Earl Harris, of Norwalk, died in Castle Rock, Colorado, on April 2, 2022. His funeral will be at 10 a.m. this Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Norwalk, veteran’s area.
NORWALK, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Ruth A. Underwood

Ruth A. Underwood, 96, of North Fairfield, died on Monday, April 4, 2022, at The Willows of Willard. She was born on Feb. 3, 1926, in Plymouth, Ohio, the daughter of the late Charles and Laura (Meyer) Phillips. Ruth was a 1944 graduate of North Fairfield High School. She married...
NORTH FAIRFIELD, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Bo Lacey lays new foundation in Norwalk

NORWALK — A business considering itself as a world-class home improvement contracting company recently established a new local residency. In 2021, Bo Lacey Construction opened its latest office in Norwalk. Founded in 1984, the company already operates out of Circleville, which is south of Columbus, and Mansfield. “We like...
NORWALK, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Basil Virland Gillespie

Basil Virland Gillespie, 81, went home to be with The Lord on Saturday, April 2, 2022. He passed peacefully, with family by his side. Basil was born on June 17, 1941, to Emma and Cecil Gillespie at their home in Meadow Bluff, West Virginia. He spent most of his life residing in Wakeman, where he worked as a Committeeman at the Lorain Ford Plant. Together, he and his loving late wife Drema raised three beautiful, kind, compassionate daughters until God called Drema home.
WAKEMAN, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Kenneth 'Kenny' Shutt

FORT MOJAVE, Arizona – Kenneth “Kenny” Shutt 77, of Fort Mohave, Arizona, previously of Norwalk, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by all three of his sons on Thursday March 17th, 2022. He was born on March 11th, 1945, to the late Donald and Helen Shutt in Auburn, Indiana where he graduated from Auburn High School and went on to serve in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Kenny worked for the railroad in the early 1970s and also worked at Ferrellgas Company in Norwalk for 25 plus years. In his retirement he loved to work as a driver for many companies such as Seagate Office supplies, Huron County Veteran Services as well as local car dealerships. In his last couple of years, he did drive across the country from Ohio to Arizona. In his free time his favorite thing was spending time with his grandchildren and watching them play sports.
NORWALK, OH
WYTV.com

Lou Holtz returns home to be honored

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — One of East Liverpool’s most favorite sons will be returning to his hometown next month for a ceremony in his honor at the high school. On May 21 at 5 p.m. a bronze bust of former football coach Lou Holtz will be unveiled in the lobby of the East Liverpool High School Fieldhouse. The bust will commemorate Holtz receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Tonya Rae (Sherer) Myers

BERLIN HEIGHTS — Tonya Rae (Sherer) Myers, 79, of Berlin Heights, passed away peacefully in her home on March 30, 2022. She was born Sept. 12, 1942, in Sandusky and attended Perkins High School. She went on to marry John Myers in 1963 and took care of her family...
BERLIN HEIGHTS, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Laura I. (Morrow) Norwood

Laura I. (Morrow) Norwood passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 10, 2022, at her home in Randleman, North Carolina. Laura was born April 3, 1960, to Aaron E. and Ruth M. (Burdue) Morrow of Milan, Ohio. Laura enjoyed riding bikes with her boyfriend Tony Barstow, taking trips and just having fun....
NORWALK, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Stein Hospice merging with similar organization

SANDUSKY — Effective Friday, Hospice of the Western Reserve and Stein Hospice of Sandusky have joined together as one organization. • The Sandusky-area locations will remain open. • People and their families should not notice any change in service. The merger is largely an administrative move. Representatives from both...
SANDUSKY, OH

Community Policy