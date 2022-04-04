ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the Los Angeles Guerrillas won CDL Major 2

By Reece Aldridge
The Game Haus
The Game Haus
 1 day ago
Call of Duty is just amazing isn’t it? After losing their first match and being sent down to losers round one any LA Guerrillas fans would have been fearing the worst. But after seven consecutive wins in a row, including a dominant 5-2 victory in the final against Atlanta FaZe fans...

KTVU FOX 2

How many people moved away from Los Angeles in COVID’s 1st full year?

LOS ANGELES - Here’s a look at how the 10 most populous metro areas in the U.S. changed during the first full year of the pandemic, from mid-2020 to mid-2021, according to U.S. Census Bureau population estimates released Thursday. The population estimates calculate births and deaths, as well as domestic and international migration.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Game Haus

CDL Major 2 Qualifying Week 3 Predictions

With two weeks of qualifying for Call of Duty League’s Major 2 over, a bunch of teams is looking to solidify their spot in the next major tournament. Teams are trying to get to the winner’s bracket in order to get a foothold on where they are at in the season. Here are some CDL Major 2 Qualifying Week 3 Predictions. These will be predictions of players and teams to watch.
The Game Haus

CDL Major 2 Tournament Predictions

With qualifying coming to an end, there are many things that the Call of Duty community is looking forward to when it comes to this next major. With that, many teams and players are looking to show out for their fans and teams in order to bring home the Major 2 trophy. Here are some CDL Major 2 Tournament Predictions.
The Game Haus

100 Thieves Valorant Front Office Moves: The Good and Bad

On a casual Tuesday afternoon, 100 Thieves posted a video. The opening shot had two empty directors chairs, awaiting to be filled. Entering first in a black hoodie with a relatively straight face would be their new general manager. Following him, struggling to contain his excitement, was their new head coach.
The Game Haus

Wild Rift New Champion Teased?

New champion releases in Wild Rift are some of the most exciting events for the game’s progress. In a recent trailer for Psychic Detective Senna, a Wild Rift New Champion Teased! The trailer shows off the Senna skin, looking absolutely amazing. In the cinematic, Psychic Detective Senna’s lore is teased. As the trailer goes on, the end scene shows a silhouette of a foreboding looking creature. For most who are unfamiliar with League of Legends, this creature may go unnoticed. But a well informed eye sees differently.
The Game Haus

Overwatch Anniversary Remix Volume 1 Announced

In a bit of a surprise announcement, Overwatch will be getting the Overwatch Anniversary Event a little earlier than before. This will be the Overwatch Anniversary Remix Volume 1. Instead of just having the Anniversary event in May, as they normally do, this event will run from April 5 to April 25. Here is the latest on the Overwatch Anniversary Remix Volume 1.
The Game Haus

League of Legends 12.6 Patch Notes: Rengar Strikes Back

The new League of Legends 12.6 Patch Notes address many of the frustrating meta issues, while adding in a new playable character to the roster very soon. Master Yi gets nerfed and Elise gets a small VFX. There’s a smaller amount in these League of Legends 12.5 Patch Notes, so enjoy the quick read. And without much further ado, here are all the League of Legends 12.5 Patch Notes.
The Game Haus

Wild Rift Shen Build

The new champion in Wild Rift plays as either a top laner. Shen, the tanky ninja, stifles the enemy with his CC and beefy front line capabilities. In regards to mechanics, he’s quite simple. Taunt the enemy, and shield allies in need of assistance. The key to playing the pick is timing his ultimate effectively, which requires staring intently at the map. To make the already easy champion easier, here is a Wild Rift Shen Build to help players master the pick.
The Game Haus

Wild Rift OP Picks 3.1

The recent Wild Rift patch 3.1 update added some amazing changes to the game. From new items, two new champions, and balance updates that were much needed, the patch drastically shifted the effective meta. The patch then left room for even more broken picks to shine. In this Wild Rift OP picks list, some of these strong picks will be highlighted. And by doing so, hopefully players will gain some insight useful to understanding the meta. After all, by understanding the meta, players climb more effectively. The list highlights one pick from each role.
The Game Haus

Is League of Legends Rem’Ora the New Jungler?

Most fans who have been following any news around champions know that the next League of Legends champion will likely be the Void Jungler. That is just it though. Until recently, many have believed the name of this new champion to be unknown. Yet, has it possibly been under everyone’s noses for a while now? Is League of Legends Rem’Ora the new jungler?
The Game Haus

Fortnite Zero Build Announced

After many years in the spotlight, Fortnite has decided to make a change that will certainly split the fanbase. Fortnite Zero Build will be added as a brand new mode to the game. This comes after a little over a week of testing to see what the fanbase would think. According to the Press Release, the new mechanics added for this mode, were very popular. Here is the latest on Fortnite Zero Build.
The Game Haus

How to Complete the Apex Legends Scout of Action Challenge

A new story challenge was released with the new Apex Legends Warriors Collection Event. This time the story revolves around Bangalore, releasing in four parts over the next week. Chapter One is live now, with the other chapters spread out over the course of the event. Each chapter sports different rewards, with a Bangalore-themed loot box if all are finished. Here’s how to complete Chapter One, the Apex Legends Scout of Action Challenge.
The Game Haus

The Two Competing Metas of Overwatch 1

When it comes to Overwatch, the community is able to split the timeline into different metas based on different patches. Meta is in reference to the generally agreed best/effective way to play the game based on the patches and heroes. This optimized strategy is usually figured out at the professional level and slowly trickles down to the community. Each meta that lasts for a significant amount of time gets nicknamed so for easy reference. Brawl, Pigs Feet, Spam, Double Sniper, Bunker, Double Shield all have a place in history when it comes to the metas of Overwtach. Of course, at the moment it comes with the good and bad, but also nostalgia after the era is over. The two most prevalent and impactful metas that influenced Overwatch 1 it has to be the GOAT and Dive metas.
The Game Haus

The Tournaments of Overwatch 1

Goodbye to an era. With Overwatch 2 quickly approaching, the end of the first iteration of Overwatch is on the horizon. Not only has this game brought a large community together, shot esport players’ names into recognition, but also has given way to a franchised esport league that was the base for the Call of Duty League. With so many successes as well as failures that came with Overwatch, this has translated into good and bad memories. Here is a look at some of the best Overwatch Tournaments from the first iteration of the beloved game.
The Game Haus

We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!

