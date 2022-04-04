How the Los Angeles Guerrillas won CDL Major 2

When it comes to Overwatch, the community is able to split the timeline into different metas based on different patches. Meta is in reference to the generally agreed best/effective way to play the game based on the patches and heroes. This optimized strategy is usually figured out at the professional level and slowly trickles down to the community. Each meta that lasts for a significant amount of time gets nicknamed so for easy reference. Brawl, Pigs Feet, Spam, Double Sniper, Bunker, Double Shield all have a place in history when it comes to the metas of Overwtach. Of course, at the moment it comes with the good and bad, but also nostalgia after the era is over. The two most prevalent and impactful metas that influenced Overwatch 1 it has to be the GOAT and Dive metas.

