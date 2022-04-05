Jeff Botts — Barren Co. Magistrate District 1 candidate

Prior elected office: RCF FFA Alumni Steering Committee, RCF FFA President and Vice-President. I am running for District 10 County Supervisor because I want to be an active partner in making decisions at the county level to effect positive change for the residents of Columbia County. I believe it is important departments under county government management such as the Aging and Disability Resource Center, Land and Water Conservation, the Highway Department, emergency management services, law enforcement and county staff are adequately funded for the health and well being of all residents. Other critical areas I want to continue supporting through county funding are programs and services offered for youth development, extension education services, the county fair, our aging population and our rural farm communities.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI ・ 23 DAYS AGO