A shot from the 2015 edition of the event. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge) “We simply could not get enough restaurants to participate because they do not have the staff to handle their regular hours, let alone an event,” Samantha Bowers-Crader, who chairs the board of event host Red Bank RiverCenter, told redbankgreen by email Wednesday.

RED BANK, NJ ・ 14 DAYS AGO