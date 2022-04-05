Trevor Noah: Back To Abnormals show in Atlantic City, NJ Jul 22, 2022 – presale code

LOS ANGELES — The Grammy Awards is a festive vibe celebrating music’s best, but host Trevor Noah says the show may touch on some serious topics such as the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. “I think the show is going to find the right place and the right space to do something,” said the Emmy winner, who will host the April 3 show in Las Vegas. He believes some music artists will express their thoughts on Ukraine along with other meaningful topics that are “close to their hearts.” “It’s one of those interesting balances in life we try to achieve, which is acknowledging...

MUSIC ・ 20 DAYS AGO