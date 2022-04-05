Form 4 Marathon Petroleum Corp For: Apr 01 Filed by: TOMASKY SUSAN

92% of guidance production volumes are already hedged at a price point which is low compared to today's natural gas prices. Southwestern Energy (SWN) was one of the constituents in my article on the best small-cap E&P company drill down. Seeing that it had failed to register positive income during 2020 and 2021, when the prices were exploding up, I filtered it out of the recommendation in the beginning itself. Here, I am taking a deeper dive into its operations and finances to understand why this company, in spite of having a solid foundation and good operation metrics, has failed to return anything in the past 5 years to its investors and is this trend going to continue in 2022.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 23 DAYS AGO