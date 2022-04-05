ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Form 4 Marathon Petroleum Corp For: Apr 01 Filed by: TOMASKY SUSAN

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The consumer price index for February was yet another indication that inflation in the U.S. has gotten out of control. Compared to the same month in last year, prices rose 7.9%, the largest year-over-year increase since January 1982. One notable difference between the two periods is that the U.S. was in a recession then. There […]
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Exxon Signals Record Quarterly Profit From Oil And Gas Prices

Exxon Mobil Corp on Monday said its first-quarter results could top a seven-year quarterly record, with operating profits from pumping oil and gas alone of up to $9.3 billion. A snapshot of the largest U.S. oil company's quarter ended March 31 showed operating profits from oil and gas, its biggest unit, could jump by as much as $2.7 billion over the prior quarter's $6.6 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
rigzone.com

Oil Executives Refuse Democrat Request

Executives from some of the largest oil companies in the U.S. have refused a request by House Democrats. — Executives from some of the nation’s largest oil companies have refused a request by House Democrats to testify on sky-rocketing gasoline prices. The chief executive officers of EOG Resources...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Shell Gets Green Light For Prelude FLNG Production Restart

Shell has been given the thumbs up to restart production after the most recent in a line of issues shut the facility down in December 2021. — An Australian watchdog has closed the investigation into the latest issues that caused Shell’s Prelude FLNG facility to halt production in December last year, clearing the path for restart.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WOKV

Stocks rise on Wall Street after oil prices tumble again

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are ticking higher on Wall Street Tuesday as inflation worries ebb a bit and oil prices slide sharply for a second day. The S&P 500 was 0.7% higher in early trading after a report showed inflation’s rapid acceleration took a pause at the wholesale level last month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 166 points, or 0.5%, at 33,111, as of 10:10 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 1% higher.
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Economy
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Stocks open lower as crude oil price turn sharply higher

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street Thursday but are still holding on to sizable gains for the week. Traders are turning cautious as oil prices surge again, pushing U.S. benchmark crude up 7% and back above $100 a barrel. That’s a worrisome sign for inflation, which was already a major concern for markets even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine three weeks ago. The S&P 500 lost 0.2% in the early going. Treasury yields eased back a day after rising sharply as the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate for the first time since 2018.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Southwestern Energy In 2022: High Cash Flow But Not Enough

92% of guidance production volumes are already hedged at a price point which is low compared to today's natural gas prices. Southwestern Energy (SWN) was one of the constituents in my article on the best small-cap E&P company drill down. Seeing that it had failed to register positive income during 2020 and 2021, when the prices were exploding up, I filtered it out of the recommendation in the beginning itself. Here, I am taking a deeper dive into its operations and finances to understand why this company, in spite of having a solid foundation and good operation metrics, has failed to return anything in the past 5 years to its investors and is this trend going to continue in 2022.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Here's Why Marathon Oil And Occidental Petroleum Shares Are Rising

Shares of several companies in the energy sector, including Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY), are trading higher amid a rise in oil prices as EU nations consider joining the US in a Russian oil embargo and after an attack on Saudi oil facilities over the weekend.
STOCKS
Reuters

White House paying close attention to rising U.S. jet fuel prices

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said Wednesday the administration is closely monitoring rising jet fuel prices that could threaten the air travel recovery. “Jet fuel is something that we are paying close attention to and monitoring and is a direct bi-product of the impact...
POTUS
The Oklahoman

Oil and Gas prices effective April 5, 2022

Natural Gas (Henry Hub) as of 3:39 p.m. EST Tuesday. Today’s AAA Oklahoma average gas price at the pump. Current - Regular: $3.748; Mid-grade: $4.043; Premium: $4.276; Diesel: $4.725. Yesterday – Regular: $3.750; Mid-grade: $4.061; Premium: $4.284; Diesel: $4.735. Year ago - Regular: $2.628; Mid-grade: $2.868; Premium: $3.103;...
TRAFFIC
eenews.net

Democrats zero in on oil industry stock buybacks

Democratic leaders yesterday called on executives of major oil and gas companies to stop stock buybacks and dividends and instead provide short-term relief at the pump and long-term investment in clean energy. The challenge from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and leaders of the House Oversight and Reform Committee,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Benzinga

Crude Oil Already Considered Negative News

On Monday 4 April, the Brent price is “in the black”; the asset is trading at $105.40. This sharp decline in oil prices was caused by US President Joe Biden’s decision to “unleash” the country’s reserve oil tanks and sell 1 million barrels every day. In total, 180 million barrels are expected to be sold from May to October. Moreover, the International Energy Agency agreed to unleash its oil reserves but no particular volumes have been announced yet.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Exxon expects profit bump in Q1

Exxon Mobil Corp. said in a filing late Monday that its first-quarter profit could top $9 billion, thanks in part to billions more from rising crude prices. estimated between $1.9 billion and $2.3 billion over fourth-quarter profit due to crude-price changes and up to about $400 million in gas-price changes.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
rigzone.com

SBM Scores FPSO Award For Fourth Exxon Guyana Project

Exxon and SBM Offshore have signed a deal for the supply of an FPSO for the Yellowtail project off Guyana, SBM's largest so far. — Following a final investment decision for the Yellowtail project off Guyana, ExxonMobil and SBM Offshore have signed a deal for the supply of an FPSO for the project, SBM’s largest so far.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

