Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo in Atlantic City, NJ Jul 02, 2022 – presale password

The Doobie Brothers are heading to Las Vegas and one lucky UCR reader will win tickets to see them, along with airfare and accommodation. Four-time Grammy Award winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees the Doobie Brothers will headline an eight-show exclusive Las Vegas limited engagement at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. As part of their 50th Anniversary Tour, Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee, will perform iconic hits starting Friday, May 13, 2022, and will close out the run on May 28, 2022.
