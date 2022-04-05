ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrah, OK

Harrah Supports Brady Manek As His College Basketball Career Comes To A Close

By Tevis Hillis
news9.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFriends, family and even past coaches for Brady Manek made their way to New Orleans for the NCAA title game, but while it might not have ended in UNC's favor, it did let the town of Harrah celebrate their basketball star. From signs in front of businesses to his...

www.news9.com

The Topeka Capital-Journal

How Kansas basketball staged a second-half comeback for the ages to win NCAA title

NEW ORLEANS — David McCormack stands on the court late Monday night, national championship hat on his head and a piece of the net in his hand, and he’s pointing back to his mood at halftime. Kansas men’s basketball was down 15 points then, with 20 minutes of game play to salvage its goal of winning a national title. There at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, North Carolina had put itself in position to throttle Kansas and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KWCH.com

Kansans show off support for Jayhawks

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s already been a wildly successful season for the University of Kansas men’s basketball team. Being one of the final two teams left standing in a season that begins each year with more than 350 years is an accomplishment worth celebrating. But no matter how much you try to look at the big picture and take pride in just getting to a title game, somebody is going to be disappointed Monday night. On the other side, a large fanbase is going to celebrate, likely through Monday night into Tuesday morning. But after streets clear, the good times will continue. Will the party be centered or Kansas, or several hundred miles to the east? We’ll likely have that answer by about 11 p.m. Monday night.
WICHITA, KS
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma Ties In NCAA National Title Game

Before Kansas Coach Bill Self and North Carolina forward Brady Manek were playing in March Madness, they were Oklahomans. Coach Bill Self graduated from Edmond Memorial in 1981, played basketball at Oklahoma State University and then made his way to ORU to begin his head coaching career. Now, it's no...
HARRAH, OK
#Unc#Harrah Men
Oklahoma Daily

OU baseball: Sooners defeat Oral Roberts 8-1 in standalone home game

Oklahoma (17-10) defeated Oral Roberts (17-11) 8-2 in a standalone game on Tuesday in Norman. Redshirt junior Braden Carmichael opened the game for OU, striking out two and allowing one hit in four innings. The left-hander retired 11 straight batters at one point en route to his second decision of the season.
NORMAN, OK
KAKE TV

Fans welcome Jayhawks back to Lawrence following championship win

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KAKE) – Thousands of fans filled the stands at Memorial Stadium to welcome home their Jayhawks as this years’ national champions. Despite the cold and the wind, KU fans showed up to welcome the team home. “Just to celebrate the victory, the biggest comeback in history...
LAWRENCE, KS
JC Post

Kansas claims the national championship

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Great Kansas Comeback is about more than just one scintillating, stifling 20-minute stretch of Jayhawks basketball. The championship KU captured Monday night had roots back in 2020, when the Jayhawks were a team that looked headed for the program’s fourth national title. Instead, it was KU’s come-from-behind 72-69 victory over North Carolina on Monday that brought that fourth championship banner back to Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks insisted they’d share it with the 2020 team, too.
COLLEGE SPORTS

