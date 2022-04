This article provides a glimpse into how intelligent observability works with telemetry data to add context and insights for DevOps practitioners and SRE teams. There’s an AI-led developer and operations (DevOps) evolution afoot which is stoking SREs’ increasingly critical efforts to assure and improve the customer experience by automating the toil out of observability. This movement feeds on a supercharged process of turning telemetry into actionable insight by automatically drawing anomalies, changes and events out of the full-stack event and telemetry data, and analyzing it for correlation and causality. In a fully digital economy, a movement like this puts SREs in the driver’s seat of not just development, but of an organization’s entire success.

SOFTWARE ・ 15 DAYS AGO