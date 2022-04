The Eagles have been all over the news as of late. Recently they just made a huge trade with the Saints, which could have implications for Jalen Hurts. In other news, it has also been reported that Philadelphia is one of three teams interested in pro bowl veteran cornerback Stephon Gillmore. This would be huge as the Eagles would fill a hole in their roster. This would also pair Darius Slay and Gillmore together which would be a heck of a duo. The NFL has also scheduled OTA dates. We will go further into when the Eagles dates are later in the article. All this news will be covered in depth in this edition of the Philadelphia Eagles Rundown.

