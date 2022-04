Cassondra Sauve of Century High School thinks we could use a little dramatic magic during this pandemic. Cassondra Sauve tries to inject some fun into the learning process whenever she can. The last few school years have proven the most challenging of Sauve's career in keeping students engaged and entertained. An educated guess could probably hit on the reason why. "This year was particularly difficult, because there were so many unknown variables and navigating COVID restrictions has been a roller coaster of if and how we'll be able to rehearse and produce the show," Sauve said. "The district has worked...

EDUCATION ・ 21 DAYS AGO