Modern apples are bigger, less acidic, less bitter and store better than their wild ancestors, new research suggests.The fruit is one of the most heavily produced crops in the world and its cultivation dates back at least 7,000 years, experts say.Researchers set out to look at how apples have evolved and how apples from long ago compare to modern-day varieties.Using historical records, we found that apple breeding over the past 200 years has resulted in a trend towards apples that have higher soluble solids, are less bitter, and soften less during storageStudy authorsThey examined 10 apple phenotypes – or traits...

AGRICULTURE ・ 14 DAYS AGO