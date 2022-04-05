WCBE Presents Sue Foley Live From Studio A Wed. April 6, 2022 @ 2PM!

Kiss will continue their official live bootleg series by releasing Kiss – Off the Soundboard: Live At Donington 1996 on June 10. You can see the full track listing below. The latest installment in the band's Off the Soundboard series was recorded at the Monsters of Rock Festival at Donington Park in England on Aug. 17, 1996, the final year of the festival's original run. Kiss closed the festival that year as part of their Alive / Worldwide reunion tour, a massive, nearly-200-date trek that found Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley and Peter Criss playing full concerts together for the first time since 1980.
