WCBE Presents Sue Foley Live From Studio A Wed. April 6, 2022 @ 2PM!

ERRA guitarist Sean Price has announced his departure from the band after 10 years. Both parties wrote statements regarding the split on their social media platforms. "It is time I break the news that I will no longer be playing with ERRA. I dedicated 10 years of my life to the band, so this is incredibly bittersweet," Price wrote in an Instagram caption. "Sweet because in the years leading up to now, my life has evolved in ways I could have never imagined, and I am happier than I ever have been. Bitter because it is sad to say goodbye."

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO