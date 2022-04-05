ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WCBE Presents Sue Foley Live From Studio A Wed. April 6, 2022 @ 2PM!

By WCBE 90.5FM
wcbe.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWCBE is looking forward to the return of Sue Foley to perform Live From Studio A in...

www.wcbe.org

TMZ.com

Singing Heartthrob Bobby Rydell Dead at 79

Music legend Bobby Rydell, one of the first teen idols back in the 1960s, is dead. Bobby, whose famous songs include "Volare" and "Wild One," died Tuesday. A person close to Bobby tells us he had some health issues over the last few months and was recently diagnosed with pneumonia ... which is believed to be the cause of death. We're told it was not COVID-related.
MUSIC
The Telegraph

Santana, Steely Dan tributes planned at Wildey

EDWARDSVILLE — A heavy dose of progressive rock and a solid list of tribute bands are among the concert events headed to the Wildey Theatre in April. “Progject – The Ultimate Prog Rock Experience” will appear April 6 at the Wildey for the first time, according to Wildey manager Al Canal.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Loudwire

ERRA Guitarist Sean Price Announces Departure From Band

ERRA guitarist Sean Price has announced his departure from the band after 10 years. Both parties wrote statements regarding the split on their social media platforms. "It is time I break the news that I will no longer be playing with ERRA. I dedicated 10 years of my life to the band, so this is incredibly bittersweet," Price wrote in an Instagram caption. "Sweet because in the years leading up to now, my life has evolved in ways I could have never imagined, and I am happier than I ever have been. Bitter because it is sad to say goodbye."
MUSIC
94.1 KRNA

All Hail This Day, the Grunge Lords of Rock

April 5th is a date that lives in many rock fans memories; especially for a kid that grew up through the grunge era. 2 iconic rockers passed on that day one in 1994 and one in 2002. I’m talking about the day that killed Seattle and the historic grunge rock scene that started there. By now you know I’m talking about Kurt Cobain of Nirvana, and Layne Staley of Alice In Chains.
ROCK MUSIC
New Jersey Stage

NJPAC presents Diana Krall on April 3rd

(NEWARK, NJ) -- Metropolitan Entertainment and New Jersey Performing Arts Center welcome the return of Grammy Award winning and multi-platinum jazz singer Diana Krall to NJPAC in Newark on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 7:30pm. Krall's unique artistry transcends any single musical style and has made her one of the...
hypebeast.com

MIDNIGHT ART DEPT. Readies a Motörhead Collection

Following its launch with a The Batman collaboration, MIDNIGHT STUDIOS‘ MIDNIGHT ART DEPT. line is now readying a Motörhead collection. Celebrating the iconic English rock band, the special range pulls inspiration from the group’s celebrated Ace of Spades album. The collaboration utilizes signature Motörhead motifs to capture the band’s rebel spirit and sexual charisma to embody an evocative creative union around the DNA of both names. The celebration of sex, drugs and rock n’ roll features a leather jacket, hoodies, T-shirts and hats emblazoned with the bands most famous symbols and sayings.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
OBA

Member pop-up show at Foley Art Center on April 9

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – The Foley Art Center will host a pop-up local arts & crafts show on Saturday, April 9 at the Art Center’s gallery in historic downtown Foley. The event will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and the alley behind the Foley Art Center will be blocked to thru traffic to provide safety to pedestrians. Vendors will be current members with the Foley Art Center, and the inside of the gallery will be open as well to shop from items from more than 100 local artists.
FOLEY, AL
WVNews

'Behold the King' to be presented April 14-16

ACCIDENT — As it has on numerous occasions over the last four decades, “Behold the King” will be presented at Cherry Glade Mennonite Church during Easter week. Director Conrad Maust has been involved with the play for most of its history, starting when he was about 12 or 13 helping his father, the late Elmer Maust, build scenery and props.
PERFORMING ARTS
American Songwriter

10 Questions: Kathy Valentine on Writing, Women and Music, and Life with (and Without) The Go-Gos

It’s not easy being a pioneer, especially if you’re a woman. Growing up idolizing The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, and Led Zepellin, when Kathy Valentine joined The Go-Gos as bassist in 1980, the band embodied something they hadn’t seen at the time: an all-female band who played their own instruments. Today, a band made up entirely of women is more of an anomaly than reality, yet the role women have within the music industry has expanded immensely since the earlier days of The Go-Gos.
MUSIC
New Jersey Stage

RVCC's Arts & Design Department presents "Spring Studio '22"

(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- Raritan Valley Community College’s Arts & Design department will present a student theatre production, Spring Studio ’22, Wednesday-Saturday, April 13-16, at 7:00pm, in the Welpe Theatre at the College’s Branchburg campus. The studio production features a cast of 20 in lively scenes full of humor, all unified by their studio setting. The bill includes three superb offerings by RVCC Professor of Theatre Dennis Russo.
BRANCHBURG, NJ
Romesentinel.com

Hamilton College presents Masterworks Chorale on April 5

CLINTON — G. Roberts Kolb will return for one last performance as he conducts the Hamilton College and Community Masterworks Chorale and Symphoria in Johannes Brahms Ein deutsches Requiem, “a requiem for humankind,” on Tuesday, April 5 at 7:30 p.m. in Wellin Hall, Schambach Center. The soloists...
HAMILTON, NY
Ultimate Classic Rock

Kiss Announce ‘Live at Donington 1996′ Album

Kiss will continue their official live bootleg series by releasing Kiss – Off the Soundboard: Live At Donington 1996 on June 10. You can see the full track listing below. The latest installment in the band's Off the Soundboard series was recorded at the Monsters of Rock Festival at Donington Park in England on Aug. 17, 1996, the final year of the festival's original run. Kiss closed the festival that year as part of their Alive / Worldwide reunion tour, a massive, nearly-200-date trek that found Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley and Peter Criss playing full concerts together for the first time since 1980.
MUSIC
NME

Hear Tiffany Young sing ‘For Good’ from the musical ‘Wicked’ in both English and Korean

In a recent interview, Tiffany Young sang an a cappella, bilingual rendition of the song ‘For Good’, from the popular stage musical Wicked. In a new video interview with Elle Korea, the Girls’ Generation member opened up about the stage musical roles she would like to play after her successful run as Roxie Hart in the South Korean production of Chicago. The singer named Glinda the Good Witch from Wicked (originated by Kristin Chenoweth) as the role that she hoped to tackle next.
WORLD

