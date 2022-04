Taylor Swift found fame as a teenager, and now at the age of 32, is worth an estimated $400million, much of which she appears to have invested in property. The Grammy nominee - who is up for Album of The Year at the 2022 awards - is now an accomplished real estate mogul, and according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, owns approximately $81million worth of property from New York to Nashville.

REAL ESTATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO