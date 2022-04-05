Kansas survives two bizarre plays to become March Madness champions

The Kansas Jayhawks rode a stunning second-half comeback against North Carolina to win the March Madness 2022 national championship , recovering from a 16-point first-half deficit to win their fourth title. But the 72-69 victory only came as Kansas survived two bizarre, near-disastrous plays at the end of the game.

The first came with under a minute left, as Kansas clung to a one-point lead and North Carolina possessed the ball. The Tar Heels’ Armando Bacot – who became the first player in March Madness history to record a double-double in six tournament games – drove to the basket, but appeared to slip and lost the ball, turning it over to the Jayhawks.

On a closer review, Bacot appeared to slip on a loose floorboard in the Caesars Superdome’s specially-constructed basketball court. But he rolled his ankle on the play and failed to run back down the court. Kansas had a 5-on-4 advantage – but instead of attacking, they pulled up their dribble, allowing the officials to call a time out.

According to CBS officials analyst Gene Steratore, the officials didn’t have to blow the play dead for injury if Kansas attacked the basket, but they chose not to, giving UNC a chance to sub in a fifth player. The broadcast crew was stunned that the Jayhawks didn’t try to take advantage of having an extra player on the floor, especially with the game in the final minute and the score so close.

When play restarted, Kansas’ David McCormack made a two-point jumper to extend the Jayhawks’ lead to three. Then, just seconds later, UNC’s Caleb Love hoisted up a long 3-pointer with plenty of time left on the clock, and Kansas ended up with the ball out of bounds after an offensive rebound and another miss. With four seconds left and Kansas up three, they called a timeout, seemingly an inbound away from a national championship.

They inbounded the ball to Dajuan Harris Jr. – but as he sprinted down the court, he stepped on the sideline. The referees signaled out of bounds – incredibly, giving North Carolina one last chance to tie the game.

However, Caleb Love’s final attempt from deep was wide left, and Kansas celebrated at mid-court as national champions.