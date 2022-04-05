ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airbus A380 successfully completes flight powered by cooking oil

By Fox News
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

TOULOUSE, France – Aviation company Airbus announced that the world’s largest passenger airplane, the A380, has successfully completed a test flight powered by 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel.

The double-decker airplane took off from Blagnac Airport in Toulouse on March 25.

According to Airbus, the test flight lasted about three hours and used one Rolls-Royce Trent 900 engine that was running on 100% SAF.

The SAF was produced in Normandy and was made from Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids. The fuel was free from aromatics and sulfur and primarily consisted of used cooking oil and other waste fats.

The airline company said a second test flight using the same aircraft took off from Toulouse on March 29 and headed to Nice, where the SAF was tested during the takeoff and landing.

“Increasing the use of SAF remains a key pathway to achieving the industry’s ambition of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050,” Airbus said in a statement.

The company claims that using SAF could contribute between 53%-71% of required carbon reductions to meet that goal.

This marks the third successful test flight of an Airbus aircraft flying on 100% SAF over the past year.

The first was an A350 last March, followed by an A319neo single-aisle airplane in October.

The company said all Airbus airplanes are certified to fly with up to a 50% blend of SAF mixed with kerosene with a goal of achieving certification for 100% SAF by the end of the decade.

