Rochester, NY

NY mob hitman who escaped Florida halfway house back in custody

By Joshua Rhett Miller
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

An upstate New York mob hitman who escaped federal custody in Florida is back behind bars after a week on the run, authorities said.

Dominic Taddeo, a Rochester mob assassin who killed three La Cosa Nostra rivals in the early 1980s, was apprehended Monday “without incident” in Hialeah, the US Marshals Service said in a statement .

Taddeo, 64, escaped federal custody on March 28 by “walking away” from a halfway house near Orlando. He failed to return from a previously authorized medical appointment, authorities said.

Taddeo, who was transferred to the halfway house months ago from a medium-security prison, was set to be released from federal custody early next February.

In 1992, Taddeo pleaded guilty in federal court to racketeering crimes and other offenses, including the killing of three men on behalf of the Rochester-area crime family. He also tried to whack former Rochester Mafia captain Thomas Marotta on two occasions.

A federal judge rejected Taddeo’s request for compassionate release in late 2020. He cited health issues and the coronavirus pandemic in his failed petition, the Democrat & Chronicle reported .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Alziz_0ezwoKva00 Mobster Dominic Taddeo had escaped custody at a halfway house in Florida.Roberto Gonzalez/Bloomberg via Getty Images https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g3yhC_0ezwoKva00
Dominic Taddeo managed to escape the halfway house on March 28, 2022, when he failed to return from a medical appointment. Bureau of Prisons

Taddeo, then facing federal firearm charges, was released on bail in 1987 and disappeared. He used more than two dozen aliases while living in several states, the newspaper reported.

Authorities finally caught up with Taddeo after an informant told investigators he was headed to meet his brother in Cleveland, where he was taken into custody in 1989.

Three years later, Taddeo pleaded guilty in Rochester, where he was sentenced to 54 years in prison, the Democrat & Chronicle reported .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XFKnc_0ezwoKva00
Dominic Taddeo was set to be released from the halfway house in February 2023. WAYNE SCARBERRY-USA TODAY NETWORK

Prior to his latest escape, the former contract killer had a clean disciplinary record in prison in recent years, including participation in numerous educational programs, according to the newspaper.

Comments / 1

