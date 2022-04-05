ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Lucid Stock Sank 12.4% in March but Could Bounce Back

By Neha Chamaria
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 1 day ago

What happened

Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) stock is struggling to find a bottom this year. The once-hot electric vehicle (EV) stock sank even further in March and lost 12.4% in value during the month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence .

It's incredible that you can travel farther without having to recharge batteries in Lucid Air Dream Edition than in Tesla 's Model S, but you must first have those long-range cars to drive around. Lucid, unfortunately, is facing production hiccups, and those problems are reflected in the stock price's recent performance.

So what

Lucid stock crashed the first day of March after the company said it had delivered only 125 Dream Edition cars in 2021 and "more than" 300 units by February 28 of this year. Investors expected better, as Lucid said last year that it would start deliveries of other models only after delivering 520 Dream Editions.

More importantly, Lucid said it expects to produce only 12,000 to 14,000 EVs in 2022 given the "extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges" it's facing. Until November 2021, CEO Peter Rawlinson was confident of producing 20,000 units this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aR4oE_0ezwoBz300

Image source: Lucid Group.

To be fair, Lucid isn't the only automaker facing supply constraints, and a production cut was expected, but perhaps not a cut as sharp as the one the company announced.

In the days that followed, several analysts downgraded their price targets on Lucid stock. Citigroup analyst Itay Michaeli slashed Lucid's price target to $45 a share from $57 per share on a poor 2022 production outlook and delay of the launch of Gravity SUV to 2024. Citi's price target, though, still represented a massive 55% upside from the previous day's closing price. Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas, on the other hand, lowered Lucid's stock price target to only $12 apiece from $16. Lucid is currently hovering around $25 a share.

As the days passed, investors in Lucid found more reasons to worry after other EV makers hinted the supply woes were indeed severe and unlikely to end anytime soon. Even a legacy automaker like General Motors shut down a plant recently for two weeks as it ran out of semiconductor chips. Chaos also ruled key raw material markets. The price of nickel, for example, surged 250% within hours, even forcing the London Metal Exchange to halt trade. Nickel is a key input used in lithium-ion batteries .

Now what

Lucid is evidently struggling to ramp up production, but all's not lost. Lucid confirmed it is setting up its first production plant outside the U.S. in Saudi Arabia, with construction expected to start in the first half of this year. At full capacity, the plant should be able to produce 150,000 vehicles.

Lucid also opened its second showroom in Canada in March at Toronto's premier shopping center, teamed up with Electrify Canada to offer customers access to its public EV charging network, and said deliveries in Canada will begin this spring. Lucid also announced it'll integrate semiconductor giant Nvidia 's DRIVE Hyperion technology into its advanced driver-assistance system. The Nvidia move should make Lucid's cars more attractive to potential consumers .

Most importantly, Lucid's reservations across all models crossed 25,000 units by Feb. 28, which could bring in sales worth $2.4 billion if all reservations convert into orders. That's not too shabby, and it appears Lucid stock may have limited downside left after its sharp drop in recent months.

10 stocks we like better than Lucid Group, Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lucid Group, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Nvidia and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Vehicles#Canada#Lucid Group#Lcid#Ev#Lucid Air Dream Edition
Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
MarketWatch

S&P 500 exits correction: Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

The S&P 500 index exited market-correction territory Tuesday, a move that has tended to point to near- and medium-term gains for the U.S. large-cap benchmark in the past. rose 56.08 points, or 1.2%, to close at 4,631.60 in Tuesday’s session. The index needed to close above 4,587.77 to mark a 10% rise from its March 8 close at 4,170.70, which marked the correction low, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The S&P 500 fell into a market correction on Feb. 22, when it finished more than 10% below its Jan. 3 record close.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 4 Worst-Performing Stocks?

Netflix, Etsy, and PayPal were some of the worst-performing stocks in the first quarter. EPAM Systems was the worst-performing stock, but it's right in the middle of red-hot digital transformation trends. Are any of these beaten-down stocks bargains? Or are they down for good reason?. You’re reading a free article...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Make You Richer in April

Disney is leading the way as a post-pandemic reopening play. The world's largest cruise line operator is turning headwinds into tailwinds as restrictions ease and consumer demand grows. Celsius Holdings just saw sales surge 192% in its latest quarter, but the stock is trading for a little more than half...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Stocks slide as FedEx, GameStop drop, oil above $100

U.S. stocks were trading lower Friday as a handful of disappointing earnings weighed on sentiment and as oil prices hovered above $100 per barrel. Additionally, it is Triple Witching, the quarterly event when stock and index options expire, which is expected to add to volatility. Ticker Security Last Change Change...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Micron Stock Just Jumped 7%

Shares of semiconductors and computer memory specialist Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) jumped out of the gate on Wednesday and headed higher -- up 6.9% as of 1 p.m. ET. You can thank an analyst at investment banker Bernstein for that. So what. Supply chain snafus, production problems, and insatiable demand have...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
174K+
Followers
86K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy