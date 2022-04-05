ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Here's the Cheapest Ticket in Space Tourism

By Rex Moore
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 1 day ago

The "New Space Race" offers staggering potential for investors. From mining for valuable resources, to satellites that help us mere earthlings in matters of climate change, maritime operations, communications, energy, even world hunger -- we can see why companies are investing billions into this exciting new frontier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PfVuv_0ezwo6ef00

IMAGE SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES

But it's space tourism that's grabbing most of the headlines these days, thanks to the battling billionaires.

SpaceX's Elon Musk, Blue Origin's Jeff Bezos, and Virgin Galactic 's Richard Branson offer experiences that vary sharply in duration and altitude. But the costs -- reportedly from about $450,000 for a 90-minute ride on Virgin Galactic's spaceplane to $55 million for a three-day orbit in a SpaceX capsule -- are well beyond the reach of, well, you and me.

But if $50,000 seems doable (financing available), you could consider World View's solution: A 6-to-12-hour journey in a pressurized capsule lifted to the edge of space by a giant balloon. The first launches are planned for 2024 from a variety of "spaceports" around the globe.

The South by Southwest conference in Austin, Tex., for the first time featured an entire track devoted to space technology, including "Democratizing Access to Commercial Space Travel."

While there, I spoke with World View CEO Ryan Hartman inside his company's replica space capsule. In the video below Ryan talks about World View's vision of bringing a life-changing experience to the masses, as well as other companies in the New Space Race that might be worth a look from investors.

10 stocks we like better than Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Transcript:

Rex Moore: Alright Ryan, here we are inside the World View space capsule. Take me through a little bit of this; what someone might expect if they become a space tourist and use your company.

Ryan Hartman: Well, thanks for being here. This is an exact replica of our space capsule. We call it Explorer. What you see here is the structure around customer experience. We've designed this to really optimize how a customer can experience viewing space. When a customer flies on World View, they're going to ascend to greater than 100,000 feet. They're going to be able to see the curvature of the Earth. They're going to be able to see the darkness of space, much like what you see on the screens here. What's more important is that they're going to be able to see an area that they just explored. The World View Space Tourism solution starts with a spaceport. It starts with coming to one of our seven wonders of the world's stratospheric condition. Some places like Spaceport Grand Canyon, Spaceport Great Barrier Reef, explore that area and then see it from above.

Rex Moore: Tell me, why do you think it's important to make space travel accessible to more people?

Ryan Hartman: Well, World View exists to inspire, create and explore new perspectives for a radically improved future. That really embodies the importance of space tourism. So when we say inspire new perspectives, it's all about creating opportunities for customers to understand the fragility of the Earth, to understand the beauty of the Earth, and really to turn space tourism into eco-tourism. "For a radically improved future," I think embodies why we're all in space tourism. All companies are in space tourism. That is that the more people we can deliver this experience to, the higher number of people that will have a newfound respect for our planet. They will become earth advocates and embody the importance of taking care of our Earth.

Rex Moore: Your solution is a low-cost way. How do people get involved in this if they're interested?

Ryan Hartman: Yes. Our solution is a $50,000 ticket with a $500 deposit. We offer available financing, all of that is available on worldview.space, where customers can review the experiences that are available to them, through our seven spaceports around the world. They can look at the technology and even do a preview of their flight at worldview.space.

Rex Moore: World View is involved in more than just tourism. Tell me about the sensor part.

Ryan Hartman: The technology we have is applicable to a lot of different use cases. Space tourism is a really exciting one. But there's another really important use case and that is remote sensing, the ability to provide insights into what's happening on our Earth. So we use our stratospheric balloons coupled with different types of sensors to collect data, analyze that data, and deliver insights for customers. This is applicable to oil and gas industries, electric utility industries, defense and intelligence customers, and a number of different other commercial use cases. By doing the work we do in remote sensing is just yet another way to provide a new perspective, an inspired perspective that can contribute to a radically improved future for those customers as well.

Rex Moore: What kind of potential do you see now, as the world is getting more interested now, with the billionaires who've publicized it right? What lies out there potentially for investors?

Ryan Hartman: Well, one of the things that is really exciting is space is the next trillion-dollar industry. There's a number of different companies, a number of different types of applications that create value for investors. Companies like ours that have both remote sensing and space tourism, there's companies now on the Nasdaq that are space tourism businesses. And the number of different commercial space companies that exist today that are public is incredibly exciting and it's only going to grow in the future. Looking at it as a trillion-dollar economy, looking at it as the next big market, I think is really exciting because there's a ton of growth in front of it.

Rex Moore: Do you have some companies in mind that you admire in a way that you think might benefit?

Ryan Hartman: Well, for me, I'm excited about any company that's operating in commercial space. There's all kinds of different companies like Spire Global (Nasdaq: SPIR) and Planet Labs (Nasdaq: PL) that are all about remote sensing, that are now publicly traded companies. I'm excited about companies like Virgin Galactic (Nasdaq: SPCE) who are in space tourism specifically, and Virgin Orbit (Nasdaq: VORB). All of these companies, they represent the wide spectrum of different types of space companies or space use cases. I'm excited about all of them. I think there's growth in front of all of those companies. Space is a great place to invest.

Rex Moore: Awesome. Final question, where is the restroom in this? [LAUGHTER]

Ryan Hartman: Behind you. [LAUGHTER] The space capsule itself, what you see here is the customer experience, but the capsule is designed to carry 8 passengers, 2 crew, for a total of 10. It'll have a bar, it'll have dining available, and of course, it will have a restroom.

Rex Moore: Great. Thank you, Ryan.

Ryan Hartman: You're welcome.

Rex Moore has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Ryan Hartman
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Richard Branson
scitechdaily.com

NASA-Record Breaking Astronaut Returns to Earth on Russian Space Capsule

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei ended his record-breaking time on the International Space Station with a parachute-assisted landing on the steppe of Kazakhstan, southeast of the remote town of Dzhezkazgan, at 7:28 a.m. EDT (5:28 p.m. Kazakhstan time). Vande Hei, along with Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov, began the journey back to Earth in the early morning hours on the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Tourism#Space Travel#Space Industry#Getty#Blue Origin#World View
IFLScience

NASA Orbiter Spots Chinese Rover And Tracks On Mars

NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) has spotted some pretty awesome stuff from orbit. From shifting dunes to mysterious “spiders”, its keen eye can spot a lot – including Zhurong, the Chinese rover that landed on Mars last May. Over the last 10 months, Zhurong has covered...
ASTRONOMY
CNET

Impressive feat: NASA Spots Mars Helicopter and Perseverance Rover From Orbit

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter weighs less than 4 pounds (1.8 kilograms) and its rotors run about 4 feet, or 1.2 meters, from tip to tip. In other words, it's small. That dainty size didn't stop NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter from spotting the plucky rotorcraft down on the surface.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

Look at what a NASA Mars orbiter spotted from 180 miles away

It was already impressive when NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) managed to spot the Perseverance rover soon after it landed on the martian surface last year. Now the orbiter’s powerful High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera has somehow picked out Perseverance’s plucky traveling companion, the Ingenuity helicopter.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
morningbrew.com

Amazon will launch more than 3,000 satellites to compete with SpaceX

Space race 2.0, or “The Battle To Become the Internet King,” is heating up. Yesterday, Amazon announced a massive multibillion-dollar investment in its satellite internet service. Project Kuiper, Amazon’s answer to SpaceX’s Starlink, secured up to 83 launches in the next five years to ferry its proposed fleet...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

Every Major Space Event in 2022: NASA's Moon Mission, SpaceX Launches, Meteor Showers And More

2021 was historic for space exploration. In just 365 days, we witnessed the genesis of trailblazing achievements such as the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, SpaceX's Inspiration 4, which remarkably sent civilians into outer space, and the applause-filled sendoff of NASA's planetary defense prototype, DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test), to name just a few.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

NASA postpones Artemis 1 Wet Dress Rehearsal involving its $21 billion mega moon rocket until after the first commercial SpaceX crew launch for the ISS on Friday

The wet dress rehearsal for NASA's Artemis 1 mission won't happen until this weekend at the earliest, after a glitch caused it to be called off on Monday. This is the final test of the giant moon rocket SLS, before it puts an uncrewed Orion capsule into space, and sends it on a journey to the moon and back this summer.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

NASA’s Mars helicopter will fly furthest yet in next flight

In the year since NASA’s Mars helicopter first hovered above the martian surface to become the only aircraft to achieve powered, controlled flight on another planet, Ingenuity has taken 23 additional flights. Now the mission team at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) is prepping the 4-pound, 19-inch-high helicopter for...
NFL
TechCrunch

Amazon lines up dozens of launches to put thousands of Kuiper satellites in orbit

Announced during the Space Symposium conference in Colorado Springs, the contracts have no fixed value associated with them, and an Amazon representative declined to provide any kind of ballpark. The company said that it has secured, or perhaps pre-ordered, 18 Ariane 6 vehicles (the company’s largest contract ever), 12 New Glenns from Blue Origin, and 38 Vulcan Centaurs from ULA. There is an option to purchase additional New Glenns, and an existing contract for 9 Atlas Vs from ULA.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
174K+
Followers
86K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy