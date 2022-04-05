Artists Den Set to Premiere the Third Season of ‘Live From My Den’

Click here to read the full article.

Artists Den brings “ Live From My Den '” back for another season, documenting today’s most extraordinary artists as they perform from the creative spaces of their homes, studios and cities most significant to their creative processes. New episodes of “Live From My Den” will premiere each week exclusively via Variety.com , beginning Friday, April 8, with an intimate performance and interview with indie rock band Pinegrove in Brooklyn, N.Y.. “Live From My Den” is made possible and brought to life by Hard Rock and in partnership with FUJIFILM North America Corporation (Fujifilm).

“Artists Den is proud to premiere the third season of ‘Live From My Den,’ the latest installment in the hit digital series that gives fans an unprecedented view into the creative process of their favorite artists,” says Artists Den CEO/Founder Mark Lieberman. “From rock to reggaeton, from soul to synth-pop, the artists this season are distinguished stars in their respective genres. We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Hard Rock and Fujifilm, two of the most iconic brands in entertainment and production. As always, our mission is storytelling at its best. We have seven unique stories in Season 3 that we are delighted to share in collaboration with our partners and Variety .”

“Unforgettable performances by artists on the rise are the hallmark of ‘Live From My Den’ and have included Oscar and Grammy nominees,” said Shirley Halperin, Variety ’s Executive Editor of Music. “ Variety is thrilled to partner with the series, and its curatorial brain trust, for the third time.”

The third season of “Live From My Den” will feature a wide range of top artists and rising stars spanning an equally diverse array of musical genres, including Latin star Justin Quiles, synth-pop duo Magdalena Bay and singer-songwriter Nicole Atkins. Three episodes were filmed in iconic Hard Rock locations across the country (the Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hard Rock Cafe Hollywood and Hard Rock Cafe New Orleans) with intimate live audiences of fans.

Along with dynamic live performances, each artist will answer questions drawn from their own fan communities. In the creative tour segment, artists offer a peek into their artistic spaces and processes, including tours of their homes, recording studios, album artwork, or even their favorite restaurants. With its intimate setting and inspiring approach, “Live From My Den” gives fans a truly unique high fidelity experience with a caliber of storytelling that has made Artists Den a global hallmark for more than a decade. Hard Rock has been at the heart of one-of-a-kind live music and entertainment for 50 years and these episodes help to tell a deeper story on how location has inspired memorable moments of artist creativity and passions through their music.

“We are proud to once again partner with Artists Den to share the music and stories of some of the top emerging artists in the world,” said Keith Sheldon, president of entertainment at Hard Rock International. “We welcome these incredible performers to grace our stages — both at Hard Rock Cafe locations and Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood — while on their path to superstardom.”

With support from Fujifilm, a group of seven aspiring image-makers have been selected for the exclusive opportunity to learn first-hand — from the Artists Den production team — how an episode of “Live From My Den” is made. They will be given time with the crew to ask questions, receive hands-on training with FUJIFILM X Series and GFX System cameras and lenses and get a chance to experience the inner workings of a multi-camera production live, while documenting it all with Fujifilm gear. To read about their stories and see their images, please visit www.studentsofstorytelling.com .

Furthermore, each episode of “Live From My Den” highlights a local charity organization important to the artist, to be promoted via donation links and targeted messaging. In this uncertain time, as we work through the complexities of living in a post-pandemic world, Artists Den and its partners are excited to give back to the community through Delivering Good, an organization uniting retailers, manufacturers, foundations, and individuals to support people affected by poverty and tragedy, including those displaced from their homes due to the conflict in Ukraine. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.delivering-good. org .