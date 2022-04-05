ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Artists Den Set to Premiere the Third Season of ‘Live From My Den’

By William Earl
Variety
Variety
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iD2qp_0ezwo1F200

Click here to read the full article.

Artists Den brings “ Live From My Den '” back for another season, documenting today’s most extraordinary artists as they perform from the creative spaces of their homes, studios and cities most significant to their creative processes. New episodes of “Live From My Den” will premiere each week exclusively via Variety.com , beginning Friday, April 8, with an intimate performance and interview with indie rock band Pinegrove in Brooklyn, N.Y.. “Live From My Den” is made possible and brought to life by Hard Rock and in partnership with FUJIFILM North America Corporation (Fujifilm).

“Artists Den is proud to premiere the third season of ‘Live From My Den,’ the latest installment in the hit digital series that gives fans an unprecedented view into the creative process of their favorite artists,” says Artists Den CEO/Founder Mark Lieberman. “From rock to reggaeton, from soul to synth-pop, the artists this season are distinguished stars in their respective genres. We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Hard Rock and Fujifilm, two of the most iconic brands in entertainment and production. As always, our mission is storytelling at its best. We have seven unique stories in Season 3 that we are delighted to share in collaboration with our partners and Variety .”

“Unforgettable performances by artists on the rise are the hallmark of ‘Live From My Den’ and have included Oscar and Grammy nominees,” said Shirley Halperin, Variety ’s Executive Editor of Music. “ Variety is thrilled to partner with the series, and its curatorial brain trust, for the third time.”

The third season of “Live From My Den” will feature a wide range of top artists and rising stars spanning an equally diverse array of musical genres, including Latin star Justin Quiles, synth-pop duo Magdalena Bay and singer-songwriter Nicole Atkins. Three episodes were filmed in iconic Hard Rock locations across the country (the Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hard Rock Cafe Hollywood and Hard Rock Cafe New Orleans) with intimate live audiences of fans.

Along with dynamic live performances, each artist will answer questions drawn from their own fan communities. In the creative tour segment, artists offer a peek into their artistic spaces and processes, including tours of their homes, recording studios, album artwork, or even their favorite restaurants. With its intimate setting and inspiring approach, “Live From My Den” gives fans a truly unique high fidelity experience with a caliber of storytelling that has made Artists Den a global hallmark for more than a decade. Hard Rock has been at the heart of one-of-a-kind live music and entertainment for 50 years and these episodes help to tell a deeper story on how location has inspired memorable moments of artist creativity and passions through their music.

“We are proud to once again partner with Artists Den to share the music and stories of some of the top emerging artists in the world,” said Keith Sheldon, president of entertainment at Hard Rock International. “We welcome these incredible performers to grace our stages — both at Hard Rock Cafe locations and Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood — while on their path to superstardom.”

With support from Fujifilm, a group of seven aspiring image-makers have been selected for the exclusive opportunity to learn first-hand — from the Artists Den production team — how an episode of “Live From My Den” is made. They will be given time with the crew to ask questions, receive hands-on training with FUJIFILM X Series and GFX System cameras and lenses and get a chance to experience the inner workings of a multi-camera production live, while documenting it all with Fujifilm gear. To read about their stories and see their images, please visit www.studentsofstorytelling.com .

Furthermore, each episode of “Live From My Den” highlights a local charity organization important to the artist, to be promoted via donation links and targeted messaging. In this uncertain time, as we work through the complexities of living in a post-pandemic world, Artists Den and its partners are excited to give back to the community through Delivering Good, an organization uniting retailers, manufacturers, foundations, and individuals to support people affected by poverty and tragedy, including those displaced from their homes due to the conflict in Ukraine. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.delivering-good. org .

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

TikTok Is Funding Its First Musical, From Creative Lead Behind ‘Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical’

Click here to read the full article. Musical theater has become a thing on TikTok. This Sunday, for example, “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical” became the first project that originated on TikTok to win a Grammy. Now the popular video-app maker announced that it commissioned its first original musical, called “For You, Paige,” led by Daniel Mertzlufft — the creative force behind viral hit “Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical.” “For You, Paige” will be available to livestream on the @TikTok account on Thursday, April 14, at 7 p.m. ET, performed at a theater in New York City. The show’s story is inspired by real TikTok...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Prime Video’s ‘The Boarding School: Las Cumbres’ Premieres Season 2

Click here to read the full article. Taking off from one of Spain’s most successful series during the century’s first decade, “The Boarding School: Black Lagoon,” the new second season of its reboot, “The Boarding School: Las Cumbres,” has dropped in its entirety on Prime Video, confirming the new series’ own identity and voice. It’s a reboot that has taken on a life of its own. Born out of the collaboration between Prime Video, The Mediapro Studio and Buendía Estudios – whose co-founder, broadcast network group Atresmedia, owned the original IP – the second season answers many of the questions left by the first while opening...
EDUCATION
Variety

Ringside Media Takes Stake in ‘Blue Story’ Producer Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor’s Joi Productions

Click here to read the full article. 5Ringside Media, the investment arm of Newen-backed indie Ringside Studios, has taken a minority stake in Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor’s Joi Productions. Joi Productions was founded by Gharoro-Akpojotor (pictured, right), and in 2020 received a BFI Vision award. Gharoro-Akpojotor, a BAFTA Breakthrough nominee, has had breakout hits producing Rapman’s “Blue Story” and “Boxing Day.” She is currently producing the BBC’s “Champion,” written by “Queenie” author and screenwriter Candice Carty-Williams. Joi Productions focuses on Black, queer and female-led stories. Joining Joy is Wildgaze’s head of development, Tom Hawkins (pictured, left). Ringside Media was established in 2020 as part...
BUSINESS
NME

Producer and composer Mira Calix has died

Acclaimed producer, composer, and multi-disciplinary artist Mira Calix has died, her label Warp Records has confirmed. She was 52 years old. In a statment, Warp said: “We are devastated to learn about the death of our dear Mira Calix (Born Chantal Passamonte). “Mira was not only a hugely talented...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Quiles
Person
Mickey Guyton
Person
Nicole Atkins
Billboard

The Chainsmokers Announce Fourth Studio Album: Watch the Trailer

Click here to read the full article. The Chainsmokers‘ fourth studio album is coming soon. On Wednesday (April 6), the EDM duo — which consists of Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart — shared the full tracklist and release date for their upcoming album, So Far So Good. The duo revealed the news through a two-minute album trailer, which shows clips of Pall and Taggart on their journey of creating the new LP. The images show the two surfing in Hawaii, playing packed concerts and working on the project in the studio, and more. “What a ride it’s been with you all...
MUSIC
The Boot

Jon Batiste’s ‘Cry’ Wins Best American Roots Song at 2022 Grammy Awards

Jon Batiste has walked away with his second win at the 2022 Grammy Awards. His track "Cry" was Best American Roots Song, just moments after winning Best American Roots Performance for the same track. "Cry" was nominated alongside Allison Russell's "Nightflyer," Yola's "Diamond Studded Shoes," Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi's...
MUSIC
CBS Chicago

Grammy Awards Performers Announced

The Recording Academy® has announced the first group of artists to perform at this year's 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS®. Taking the stage on Music's Biggest Night® will be current nominees Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo. Hosted by Trevor Noah live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, THE 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS will be broadcast live Sunday, April 3 (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Brothers Osborne received two GRAMMY...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#Rock Band#Live Performances#Music Performance#Hard Rock Cafe#Variety Com#Fujifilm#Den Ceo
International Business Times

Genre-spanning Artist Batiste Wins Four Early Grammys

The Grammy awards kicked off on Sunday with leading nominee Jon Batiste winning four trophies as the music industry rolled out the red carpet for a pandemic-delayed celebration in Las Vegas. The honors for Batiste, a multi-genre artist who went into the ceremony with 11 nominations, included best music video...
LAS VEGAS, NV
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
Complex

Jon Batiste Wins Album of the Year for ‘We Are’ at 2022 Grammys

It’s official. The Recording Academy has awarded Jon Batiste with this year’s Album of the Year award for We Are. It was a tough category, with albums from Lil Nas X, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, H.E.R., Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift all receiving nods as potential year-defining records. Plus, the 2022 awards marked the first where 10 artists earned the recognition. But Batiste still won the trophy, even among some of the biggest names in popular music.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Magic Johnson on Learning to Accept His Gay Son EJ: ‘He Changed Me’

Click here to read the full article. The year was 2010, and scarves were in. “Very European,” says EJ Johnson, the son of Magic Johnson, as he recalls when he came out as gay to his father. “Even in the summer, you had your linen scarves. That was the look. And of course I was rocking the scarves, because it was hot. And he just could not stand it. ” In a new interview with Variety ahead of the April 22 release of “They Call Me Magic,” an Apple TV Plus docuseries that covers his life and career, Johnson revealed that...
NBA
Variety

Ashanti Reflects on Early Passion for Singing and 20 Years Since Breakthrough Single ‘Foolish’

Click here to read the full article. That Ashanti’s name, referencing the Ashanti empire of Ghana, means “woman of strength” should come as no surprise to anyone who’s worked with the singer-songwriter. With a career spanning more than two decades, and numerous hit singles and films under her belt, she’s more than lived up to it. Which is why on April 7, Ashanti will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. While fans may argue that this accolade is long overdue, Ashanti believes the honor arrives right on time. That’s because 2022 is shaping up to parallel Ashanti’s 2002 as...
MUSIC
Fun 104.3

Prince’s 1985 ‘Live’ Album Gets First-Ever Vinyl Release

Prince and the Revolution's Live concert film will receive a vinyl, CD and Blu-ray release for the first time. Prince and The Revolution: Live will arrive on June 3. It's available for preorder on the late artist's website in the aforementioned formats, as well as a collector's edition that includes three 150-gram LPs (purple, red and gold vinyl), two CDs, a Blu-ray video, a 44-page photo book, new liner notes and a poster.
SYRACUSE, NY
Essence

'14 Years Later, Our Paths Crossed': 5 Times Celebrity Women Fell In Love With Men From Their Past

From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
RELATIONSHIPS
Variety

Inside Lorde and Taylor Swift Producer Joel Little’s Music-Making Mecca in New Zealand (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Walk into the unembellished black building tucked away in Morningside, Auckland, later this year and there’s no telling what musical superstars one might find. Niall Horan could be leading songwriting camps for aspiring musicians, Taylor Swift could be next door working on her next big hit and maybe Lorde will stop by downstairs to play an intimate show marking 10 years since she recorded “Royals” nearby. The possibilities are endless as Grammy-winning musician Joel Little unveils Big Fan, the multimillion-dollar, non-profit music facility that he and wife Gemma have spent two years pouring time,...
WORLD
Variety

‘The Last Blockbuster’ Director Taylor Morden Making Build-A-Bear Documentary (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Having chronicled the decline of one influential business with “The Last Blockbuster,” Taylor Morden will instead tell the story of the incredible rise of another in his next feature length documentary. Morden’s new film will examine Build-A-Bear Workshop, charting its growth from startup fad to decades-old experiential retailer. The film is being made with the company’s cooperation and will coincide with Build-A-Bear’s 25th anniversary. It recently started production at the company’s headquarters in St. Louis. For the uninitiated or the childless, Build-A-Bear sells teddy bears and other stuffed animals and characters. In a unique spin,...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

John Travolta leaves fans in disbelief as he embraces life in the UK

John Travolta has left America behind for a new venture abroad, and fans were amazed when they found out what he was doing. The star has temporarily moved across the pond to the UK, where he's filming a new Christmas project, and he brought his best attitude with him. While...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

56K+
Followers
50K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy