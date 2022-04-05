ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mussolini’s Rise to Power to Be Depicted In Sky Drama Series ‘M. Son of The Century’

By Manori Ravindran
Variety
Variety
 1 day ago
Italian dictator Benito Mussolini ’s rise to power will be chronicled in a new Sky drama, Variety can reveal.

Based on Antonio Scurati’s Premio Strega-winning and international bestselling novel “M. Son of the Century,” which traces the birth of fascism in Italy and Mussolini’s ascent, the eight-part series will be produced by Sky Studios and Fremantle-backed The Apartment in collaboration with Pathé.

The show will cover the period spanning from the founding of Fasci Italiani in 1919 through to Mussolini’s infamous speech in parliament following the murder of socialist MP Giacomo Matteotti in 1925. The series will also provide viewers with an insight into Mussolini and his personal relationships, including with his wife Rachele, his lover Margherita Sarfatti and with other iconic figures from the time.

Like the novel, the series will tell the history of a country that surrendered to dictatorship and the story of a man who was able to rise from his ashes time and again.

The drama is written by Stefano Bises (“Gomorrah,” “The New Pope”) in collaboration with Davide Serino (“1992”). Sky has said the drama will strive to tell the story “with historical accuracy, with every event, character, dialogue and speech documented or witnessed by multiple sources.”

Filming will begin in 2023 and the series will launch on Sky and streaming service Now in all Sky markets across Europe. Fremantle will handle international sales.

Since the book was first published by Bompiani in 2018, Scurati’s novel “M. Son of the Century” has been translated for publication into 46 countries, sold more than 600,000 copies worldwide, and won the Premio Strega, Italy’s most prestigious literary award. It is published in the U.S. by HarperCollins.

Nils Hartmann, executive VP of Sky Studios Deutschland and Italia, said: “Antonio Scurati’s book is an unprecedented work in Italian literature, in terms of boldness, originality and accuracy. Producing a TV series based on this work is an opportunity we could not pass up. With the partnership and creativity of The Apartment team we are diving right into the thrilling material of this story, to bring Sky customers a truly unique original series on the rise and fall of a man and the historical legacy that our country, and the world, have yet to come to terms with.”

Lorenzo Mieli, CEO of The Apartment Pictures, added: “Making this series today has great value. In recent years we have witnessed the birth of new forms of populism, sovereignty and authoritarianism. Traces of the man who made the March on Rome a hundred years ago can be found in many figures of the times in which we live. Even more so now that Europe has once again become a theatre of war.

“‘M’ recounts the perverse mechanisms of empathy and violence, of manipulation and modernity that swept Italy a century ago. And shortly afterwards the world. It is an extraordinarily contemporary tale, but also a journey into the boundless ambitions, seductive capacities, relationships and fears of a man who made a large part of the Italian people fall in love with him and then dragged them into an abyss. In which, in the end, he himself found death.”

Scurati said: “’M’ depicts — for the first time from the inside — the rise of the fascist dictatorship and the sinister power of the dictator, Benito Mussolini. A theme of tragic relevance. I am happy that a series will extend the literary project. We need stories that awaken the passion for freedom. The struggle between democracy and dictatorship is not over.”

