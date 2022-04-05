ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Football stars to be banned from appearing in gambling adverts

By Dylan Terry
 1 day ago

Footballers and other personalities in the sport will not be allowed to appear in gambling and betting adverts after new rules were confirmed by the UK’s advertising regulator.

The restrictions, which will also extend to celebrities in general, have been implemented by the Committee of Advertising Practice (CAP) in a bid to protect under-18s and other vulnerable groups from the dangers of gambling.

Team kits, stadiums, and video-game content have also been outlawed from betting company adverts.

The new regulations will come into force on 1 October, meaning they will be in place for the 2022 Qatar football World Cup at the end of the year.

The rules state that any sportsperson, celebrity or social media influencer “likely to be of strong appeal to children or young persons, especially by reflecting or being associated with youth culture” cannot appear in such advertisements.

Shahriar Coupal, director of the CAP, said: “The days of gambling ads featuring sports stars, video game imagery and other content of strong appeal to under-18s are numbered.

“By ending these practices, our new rules invite a new era for gambling ads, more particular to the adult audience they can target and more befitting of the age-restricted product they’re promoting.”

Ex- Manchester United , Chelsea and Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has featured prominently in Paddy Power ads over recent seasons.

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has also appeared in a Paddy Power ad.

