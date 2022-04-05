ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloe Kardashian claps back at troll who said that she had 'bum implants'

Khloe Kardashian clapped back at a troll who suggested she had butt implants.

The Kardashian family members are often subjected to unwanted and unwarranted comments on their bodies. Whether it be an intrusive person asking if they are pregnant or other rude messages, it's hard to look at the comment section and not see replies that don't center around what surgery they did or didn't get over the years.

For her part, Khloe Kardashian is usually subject to this kind of negative discourse. On Friday, a Kardashian fan account on Instagram shared one of Khloé Kardashian's recent workout videos on their page. In the clip, Khloé is wearing some skintight leggings that hug her body, as tight-fitted clothes do.

With her curves on full display, some took that as the opportunity to say that the curves were not natural and accused Khloé of having had butt implants.

According to the page, one user wrote, "omg u can see her implants when stretching. A 2nd layer of her bum on top of her bum."

"Unless those leggings have cushion….idk, something is off but hey she paid so they’re hers🤷🏻♀️," another person said.

But Khloé wasn't having any of it from the haters and made her way into the comments to shut down the accusation.

"lol silly goose," Khloé wrote. "It’s the seam design of the leggings. that’s so funny ha! You guys just want to believe anything bad."

While that didn't exactly stop the speculation completely, it did offer the chance for some people to come to Khloe's defense and acknowledge how weird it is people are talking about it in the first place.

"One minute they saying she had a bbl, next minute they sayin she got implants…earlier today I saw someone say Kim had a lot of surgery on her face…one thing these people gon do is believe whatever their delusional brains tell them," read one comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

