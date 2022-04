Rising gas prices have everyone feeling the pinch at the pump. Gas prices have been increasing steadily over the past few weeks, and they are only expected to continue to rise for the foreseeable future. Sadly, the increased cost to fuel your car isn’t going to be the only impact of higher gas prices. Rising fuel costs can have a domino effect. The cost of many other products and services is also likely to rise in the coming weeks and months. Continue reading to prepare yourself, and your wallet, for some of these added expenses you may incur.

TRAFFIC ・ 21 DAYS AGO