ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Top RB Recruit Cedric Baxter Jr. Talks Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M Visits

By John Garcia Jr.
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jO5pF_0ezwnZxS00

Miami and Arkansas visits up next for one of the nation's top running back recruits

Cedric Baxter Jr. showed up to the ESPN 300 Elite Underclassmen Camp Sunday just hours after making it back to the Sunshine State.

The class of 2023 running back prospect, coveted from coast to coast by college football's elite, had been at Ohio State all weekend. It was his first time in Columbus.

"I got back from Ohio State at three this morning," he told Sports Illustrated with a grin. "The first impression was great, it was a great trip. I had fun. The word I take from the trip is 'detail.' With Coach (Ryan) Day and Coach (Tony) Alford, the way they break down film is very detailed.

"They want to get me out in space and they showed me how I could be used in their offense."

Prior to the Columbus visit, Baxter's parents hit the Lone Star State for trips to Austin and College Station. The Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater star had been to each before, so the family addition came with fresh perspective.

"I went back so my parents could see Texas and Texas A&M," he said. "I go first to the schools and then if I like it they'll come back with me. They loved Texas. I have a great relationship with Coach (Tashard) Choice.

"I watched them practice, I sat in meetings and I was with Bijan (Robinson) and Roschon (Johnson). They were telling me how happy they were there, and they were showing me Austin. It wasn't really all ball."

The Texas A&M portion of the trip was more focused on the people.

"I grew up a Florida State fan, so with Coach (Jimbo) Fisher, I love him and my dad loves him too," Baxter said. "I love the way he coaches, and he's an offensive Brainiac. Coach T-Rob (Tommie Robinson) is an OG, he's been around for a long time. He's been in the league and has just coached for a long time.

"You can tell they want to win, from the practices to the meetings there."

Baxter, who broke out as a junior with 1,700 yards and 22 touchdowns, also spent time at in-state Florida earlier in the spring. The next trip will also be in the home state, as his family will accompany him to Miami to see another new coaching staff at work.

"I'll go back to Miami Thursday with my mom, dad and my sister," he said. "Then I finish with Arkansas from the 14-16.

"My plan is, after I'm done with Arkansas, I'll chill for a little bit. After spring ball I'll sit down with my family and we'll talk officials."

The 6'1", 215-pound back, who shined Sunday despite a strong field of running backs, admits the recruiting process is one he doesn't envision a near end to. Baxter could not identify one program ensured of receiving an official visit when the summer trips are to take place.

Baxter committed to Florida State as an underclassman but backed off of Mike Norvell's staff nearly one year ago last April. Since, few rising senior backs have been prioritized the way he has, making the timeline for his final commitment unknown until official visits take place.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Arch Manning: New school emerges as favorite

For months now, the college football world has been waiting to find out where Class of 2023 quarterback Arch Manning will commit. The No. 1 recruit in that class has been at the forefront of recruiting efforts by some of the biggest college football programs in the SEC and around the country. However, it certainly seems like his list has been narrowed down and a favorite could be emerging.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball World Heartbroken For Armando Bacot

North Carolina fell just short in tonight’s national championship game against Kansas, but center Armando Bacot was a warrior in defeat. Bacot entered the game with a balky right ankle, which he twisted late in Saturday night’s Final Four win over Duke. Despite the injury, he was able to produce yet another double-double, registering 15 points and 15 rebounds in a 72-69 loss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
actionnews5.com

Missing former Tigers football player found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Memphis Tigers football player who was reported missing Tuesday was found in the hospital after a car crash in Georgia according to his family. Jeremy Boyland Jr.’s mother reported him missing to Memphis Police Tuesday morning. According to the police report, she last saw...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, TX
City
Miami, FL
City
College Station, TX
City
Columbus, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
City
Orlando, FL
Miami, FL
College Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
City
Austin, TX
State
Arkansas State
TMZ.com

14-Year-Old Who Died On Orlando Ride Had Promising Football Future

As if the death of Tyre Sampson, the 14-year-old who died on an Orlando amusement park ride, wasn't tragic enough ... we've learned the boy had a promising future ahead of him. Tyre was a gifted athlete with the potential to earn a scholarship to a Division 1 football program...
ORLANDO, FL
Fox News

Severe weather forecast over Florida, Georgia and Carolinas

A multi-day severe weather event continues Wednesday, as powerful storms move east through the Gulf Coast states. Following two days of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes in Texas and Louisiana, the same line of storms will shift into Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. While the biggest weather likely took place on...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Team Under Huge Pressure In 2022

Texas A&M is expected to be a team under a lot of spotlight this season. The Aggies are fresh off securing the top overall recruiting class for 2022 which means expectations are going to be through the roof. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum echoed that sentiment as well since last year wasn’t...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Norvell
Person
Ryan
The Spun

Dick Vitale Reveals If Kansas’ NCAA Title Could Be Revoked

Just two days ago, Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks added another national title to the school’s illustrious history. Kansas used an historic comeback to take down the North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday night. After falling down 40-25 in the first half, the Jayhawks erased a 15-point deficit en route to a 72-69 victory.
LAWRENCE, KS
The Spun

Charles Barkley Is Getting Blamed For Kansas’ Performance Tonight

So far on Monday night, the North Carolina Tar Heels are getting the better of the Kansas Jayhawks in the national title game. Kansas jumped out to an early lead, but North Carolina used a 14-0 run in the first half to take a 40-25 lead into the break. With the Tar Heels holding a 15-point advantage, fans are criticizing Charles Barkley for his pre-game prediction.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Recruiting#Texas A M#College Football#American Football#College Sports#Rb Recruit#Espn#Tashard Rrb Choice
Mashed

The 12 Absolute Best Fish Sandwiches In The US

As spring marks the return of sunshine, warm weather, and flowers, a just as meaningful return is the return of the fish sandwich for the Lenten season. Arguably the most ubiquitous of fast-food sandwiches is the Filet-O-Fish. First conceptualized in Ohio by Lou Groen, this beer-battered delight was first floated onto the menu to combat low hamburger sales during Lent (via the Smithsonian). Now some 60 years after Groen's initial recipe, this golden battered flaky delight has become much more than a Friday tradition; it is not only sold year-round, but has become a pop culture icon, inspired countless recipes and even good-natured feuds.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State commit named Florida's Mr. Basketball

An Ohio State basketball commit has been awarded with the highest individual high school honor in the state. Brice Sensabaugh, a 4-star small forward in Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class, was named Florida Mr. Basketball this week. He receives the honor after averaging 25.1 and 7.2 rebounds per game at Lake Highland Prep in Orlando.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Clemson Suffers Major Injury Loss: College Football World Reacts

The football season has yet to start, but the Clemson Tigers have already suffered a pretty significant injury loss. On Monday, head coach Dabo Swinney shared an update that freshman wide receiver Adam Randall has torn his ACL. Randall was a four-star WR prospect and expected to be a part of the Tigers offense in 2022.
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
Texas A&M University
The Spun

Report: Ohio State Defensive Player Is Transferring

Ohio State cornerback Lejond Cavazos has entered the transfer portal, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Per Thamel, Cavazos is seeking more playing time after registering eight tackles and two passes defended in six games with the Buckeyes last season. Cavazos, a four-star recruit from San Antonio, Texas, redshirted in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

60K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy