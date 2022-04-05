Top RB Recruit Cedric Baxter Jr. Talks Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M Visits

Miami and Arkansas visits up next for one of the nation's top running back recruits

Cedric Baxter Jr. showed up to the ESPN 300 Elite Underclassmen Camp Sunday just hours after making it back to the Sunshine State.

The class of 2023 running back prospect, coveted from coast to coast by college football's elite, had been at Ohio State all weekend. It was his first time in Columbus.

"I got back from Ohio State at three this morning," he told Sports Illustrated with a grin. "The first impression was great, it was a great trip. I had fun. The word I take from the trip is 'detail.' With Coach (Ryan) Day and Coach (Tony) Alford, the way they break down film is very detailed.

"They want to get me out in space and they showed me how I could be used in their offense."

Prior to the Columbus visit, Baxter's parents hit the Lone Star State for trips to Austin and College Station. The Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater star had been to each before, so the family addition came with fresh perspective.

"I went back so my parents could see Texas and Texas A&M," he said. "I go first to the schools and then if I like it they'll come back with me. They loved Texas. I have a great relationship with Coach (Tashard) Choice.

"I watched them practice, I sat in meetings and I was with Bijan (Robinson) and Roschon (Johnson). They were telling me how happy they were there, and they were showing me Austin. It wasn't really all ball."

The Texas A&M portion of the trip was more focused on the people.

"I grew up a Florida State fan, so with Coach (Jimbo) Fisher, I love him and my dad loves him too," Baxter said. "I love the way he coaches, and he's an offensive Brainiac. Coach T-Rob (Tommie Robinson) is an OG, he's been around for a long time. He's been in the league and has just coached for a long time.

"You can tell they want to win, from the practices to the meetings there."

Baxter, who broke out as a junior with 1,700 yards and 22 touchdowns, also spent time at in-state Florida earlier in the spring. The next trip will also be in the home state, as his family will accompany him to Miami to see another new coaching staff at work.

"I'll go back to Miami Thursday with my mom, dad and my sister," he said. "Then I finish with Arkansas from the 14-16.

"My plan is, after I'm done with Arkansas, I'll chill for a little bit. After spring ball I'll sit down with my family and we'll talk officials."

The 6'1", 215-pound back, who shined Sunday despite a strong field of running backs, admits the recruiting process is one he doesn't envision a near end to. Baxter could not identify one program ensured of receiving an official visit when the summer trips are to take place.

Baxter committed to Florida State as an underclassman but backed off of Mike Norvell's staff nearly one year ago last April. Since, few rising senior backs have been prioritized the way he has, making the timeline for his final commitment unknown until official visits take place.