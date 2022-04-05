ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Life in prison sentence given 46-year-old Fort Myers man Monday in 2018 rape of child

By Michael Braun, Fort Myers News-Press
 1 day ago
A Fort Myers man will spend the rest of his life behind prison bars in a case involving the rape of a child.

Andre Eugene Perryman, 46, was adjudicated guilty and sentenced to life in prison Monday by Lee County Judge Nicholas R. Thompson for lewd or lascivious molestation, lewd or lascivious conduct, and engaging in an act which constitutes sexual battery upon or with a child 12 years of age or older but younger than 18 years of age by a person in familial or custodial authority.

2018 rape:Fort Myers man convicted in child's 2018 rape

Sex trafficker Lehigh Acres man found guilty in case involving sex-trafficking, sexual contact with girls

Kidnapping sentence:Fort Myers man sentenced to 20 years state prison on kidnapping, human trafficking charges

A jury returned the guilty verdict in February following a Lee County trial.

Court records indicate the child told a friend that Perryman sexually abused her in 2018. The friend then told one of the child's family members.

The Fort Myers Police Department began an investigation. The evidence gathered led to the arrest of Perryman.

Court records indicate that while the child was shy, she wrote on a paper that Perryman raped and touched her.

A Fort Myers Police Department probe gathered evidence that led to Perryman's arrest. He has remained in Lee County Jail since July 18, 2018, without bond, jail records indicate.

Perryman told police he had been drinking and didn't recall the incident, his arrest report says.

