ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Licorice Pizza’ Gets Blu-ray and DVD Release Dates With Behind-the-Scenes Bonus Content

By Rahul Malhotra
Collider
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza will be available to purchase on Blu-ray and DVD for the first time on May 17, with never-before-seen bonus content and a limited-edition poster. The coming-of-age love story was nominated for three Academy Awards, in the Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay categories....

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vanity Fair

Licorice Pizza Gets a Night of Glory at the National Board of Review Gala

All eyes were on Paul Thomas Anderson at Tuesday night’s National Board of Review awards gala, where the auteur’s summery romance, Licorice Pizza, won best film, best director, and best breakthrough performance for newcomers Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman. “The life of this [film] was so sweet and...
MOVIES
Harper's Bazaar

How to Watch Licorice Pizza

Imagine that your sheer existence alone inspires an esteemed director to base an award-winning film on you. For a family like the Haims, this merely feels like an organic consequence. Paul Anderson's acclaimed 2021 film, Licorice Pizza, stars the muses themselves—namely BAZAAR cover star and musician Alana Haim—in their collective...
MOVIES
Marietta Daily Journal

List of DVD release dates for March 15 and beyond

Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:. 15: Shooter (4K Ultra HD) 22: The Godfather Trilogy (4K Ultra HD) 29: Ordinary People (Blu-ray) ———
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Penn
Person
Philip Seymour Hoffman
Person
Gary Valentine
Person
David Fincher
Person
Bradley Cooper
Romesentinel.com

Cinema screens ‘Licorice Pizza’

ROME — Cinema Capitol, 230 W. Dominick St., will present “Licorice Pizza” from Friday, March 25 through Monday, March 28. The film has been nominated for three Academy Awards: Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Director Paul Thomas Anderson. “Licorice Pizza” is the story of Alana...
ROME, NY
Collider

Estelle Harris, Beloved Comic Actress, Dead at 93

Beloved comic actress Estelle Harris has passed away at the age of 93. Her son confirmed the news in a report to Deadline, and he was thankfully with his mother in her final moments. The actress passed away of natural causes in her home in Palm Desert, California. Most audiences would recognize Harris for her work as Estelle Costanza on NBC's Seinfeld, though she's more than likely made an impression on viewers of all ages in one project or another.
PALM DESERT, CA
Collider

'The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes' Trailer: Documentary Seeks Justice for the Late Starlet

It’s hard to think of a more notable starlet from the 1950s and early 60s than Marilyn Monroe. One of America’s first sex icons, the actress’s legacy lives on today in her films and famous photographs. Known for heated relationships with the likes of baseball all star Joe DiMaggio, playwright Arthur Miller, and even her long rumored affair with President John F. Kennedy, the broken hearts left in Monroe’s wake are just part of her lore. But, with all the excitement fame and fortune had to offer, a darker side was also rumored to be present in the young woman’s life. Monroe passed away at her home at the youthful age of 36, in what was initially considered to be a self-induced drug overdose. Now, Netflix has released a trailer for their upcoming documentary, The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes, taking viewers on a journey of the suspicious weeks leading up to the celebrated performer's death.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Jackass Forever’ Digital and Blu-Ray Release Comes With 40 Minutes of Additional Footage

The Jackass crew is back and heading home! Jackass Forever will be available for purchase on Digital on March 29; you can grab it individually or as a 4-movie bundle with Jackass: The Movie, Jackass: Number Two, and Jackass 3. It will then become available on Blu-ray and DVD on April 19. You'll also be able to stream the movie on Paramount+ as early as March 22.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dvd#Licorice Pizza#Academy Awards#Baftas#Licorice Pizza Anderson
thedigitalfix.com

The Batman 4K Blu-ray and DVD coming June – pre-order now

The Batman has only just skulked into theatres, and the home media release of the thriller movie is on the way. Eager fans of the DCEU-adjacent film will have to wait until June to take it home on a disc, but the good news is you can pre-order now. The...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Will Moon Knight Be on DVD or Blu-Ray and When Will It Be Released?

The arrival of Moon Knight in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been much-anticipated that the character is already well-loved even before he makes his debut in his very own series. Exclusively streaming on the said platform, will the show be having any physical copy released such as DVD or Blu-Ray? If so, when would It come out?
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

How ‘The Batman’ and ‘The Adam Project’ Show the Right and Wrong Way to Use Needle Drops in Blockbusters

At first glance, Matt Reeves' The Batman and Shawn Levy's The Adam Project wouldn’t seem to have much in common beyond both being big-budget movies released in March 2022. But they’re both movies that prominently utilize previously existing tunes. These are not motion pictures that have a jukebox in the background playing familiar tunes but rather noticeably incorporate those melodies into their individual stories. However, The Batman approaches these needle drops thoughtfully while The Adam Project goes in a much clumsier and disappointing direction with how to utilize recognizable tracks.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
Collider

What's New on Hulu in April 2022

April is here, and with it come showers and a new crop of movies and TV shows on Hulu. On the movie side, enjoy a couple Cheech & Chong movies if you celebrate 4/20; reconnect with your sparkly side with The Twilight Saga; or take a deeper look inside the true-crime saga of Steven Stayner, his kidnapping, escape, and the tragic media circus that surrounded the events in the Hulu original film Captive Audience.
TV SERIES
Collider

Every 'Dirty Harry' Movie Ranked Worst To Best

The legendary Clint Eastwood turns 92 this year, and it seems like after one of the longest careers in Hollywood, he’s finally settling down. It’s ironic that Eastwood’s retirement comes thirty years after his film Unforgiven was released; the western epic was seemingly the “summation” of all of his characters up until that point, but Eastwood continued to direct and act for another three decades. Eastwood’s final film Cry Macho was released in theaters and on HBO Max last fall, but if there’s one thing you shouldn’t do, it's to count him out of the game entirely.
MOVIES
Collider

7 Movies Like ‘Studio 666’ to Watch Next For More Musical Comedies

Studio 666 is a horror comedy that stars the iconic rock band the Foo Fighters as they take on an ancient evil that has possessed their frontman, Dave Grohl, all while recording their 10th album in a haunted mansion. An over-the-top and impressively gory hard-rocking horror comedy directed by BJ McDonnell, Studio 666 is the latest film to blend genre filmmaking and rock music, with the horror genre an especially good match to head-banging adventures of good, evil, and shredding guitar solos!
MOVIES
Collider

How the Adaptation of 'Harry Potter and Order of the Phoenix' Succeeded Where the Book Failed

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore hits theaters soon, and the Harry Potter prequel is the third entry in what was conceived as a five film franchise. The entire series is set to be directed by David Yates, who is no stranger to the Wizarding World. In addition to the first two Fantastic Beasts films, Yates also directed the last four entries in the core Harry Potter series, beginning with 2007’s Order of the Phoenix. By this point, Yates rarely works on projects that aren’t tied into J.K. Rowling’s universe; 2016’s The Legend of Tarzan was the only non-Wizarding World film he’s directed in the 21st Century.
MOVIES
Collider

What 'My Dress-Up Darling' Gets Right about Cosplay

My Dress-Up Darling (or Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo Suru) is one of the most popular anime of the Winter 2022 season, and rightfully so. The story follows Goro Wakana (Ishige Shoya Ishige in the sub/Paul Dateh in the dub), a boy who has a passion for Hina doll making, who is befriended by Kitagawa Marin (Suguta Hina in the sub/Amanda Lee in the dub), a popular fashionista who desperately wants to cosplay. With his sewing prowess and creative passion, and her anime and gaming knowledge, the two team up to create the perfect cosplays to fulfill Marin’s cosplay dreams, and maybe discover romance in the process.
COMICS
Collider

'Bridgerton': 10 Intriguing Details From The Book Left Out Of Season 2

Season 2 of the Shonda Rhimes Netflix sensation Bridgerton is upon us. Many of the beloved—and not so beloved—characters from Season 1 are back, but Season 2 is primarily about the budding romance and drama between the eldest Bridgerton, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), and sisters and marriage mart newbies Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), and Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran).
TV SERIES
Collider

Jim Carrey on ‘Sonic 2,’ How He Prepares for a Role Like Robotnik, and Why ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ Has Such a Special Place in his Heart

With director Jeff Fowler’s Sonic the Hedgehog 2 opening in theaters this weekend, I recently got to speak with Jim Carrey about playing Doctor Ivo "Eggman" Robotnik in the anticipated sequel. During the fun interview, Carrey talked about how he prepares for a role like Robotnik, the way he will push himself to his limits when he makes a movie, how he figured out how the emerald would affect his character, and how only five percent of the jokes he comes up with will make it into the movie. In addition, we talked about the way George Lucas changed VFX and sound in movies and why The Empire Strikes Back has such a special place in his heart.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy