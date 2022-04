This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP), a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that its Robot Roadshow is landing in Las Vegas March 22 – 25, 2022. A Knightscope expert virtually attends each Roadshow landing, and visitors will have the opportunity to see the Knightscope Security Operations Center (“KSOC”) user interface in action and interact directly with each of the company’s autonomous security robots.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 19 DAYS AGO