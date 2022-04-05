ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mom who confronted Adams on toddler mask rules fired from NYC job

By Kala Rama, Aliza Chasan
 1 day ago

CITY HALL (PIX11) — A mom who confronted Mayor Eric Adams on Monday over the city’s mask rules for toddlers was fired from her job working for New York’s Law Department, though that decision had already been in the works, officials said.

Daniela Jampel interrupted a press conference on NYC supporting LGBTQ visibility . Jampel, according to a Law Department spokesperson, lied to City Hall staff to get access to the event. She apparently claimed she was a journalist, demonstrating “a disturbing lack of judgment and integrity.”

“We hold all of our employees to the highest professional standards,” a Law Department spokesperson said. “In public statements, Ms. Jampel has made troubling claims about her work for the city Law Department. Based on those statements, the decision had been made to terminate her prior to today.”

Jampel has a history of calling for kids to be unmasked. She’s said it’s harmful for kids to wear masks when they’re learning to speak and read.

Adams had said the mandate would end in early April, but he added a caveat: it would stay in place if COVID data called for it. While Jampel feels Adams reneged on his promise, Adams said he did what he said he’d do as COVID cases began to rise amid a new variant .

“We’re going to pivot and shift as COVID is pivoting and shifting,” he said.

Comments / 28

Oh yeah~
1d ago

I can't believe that this woman who has a right to act as a journalist at any given time of the day under the first amendment was fired from her job~ while I do not support all of covid mandates I do support anyone's right to say nay or yay as it relates too or someone own body autonomy as well as the autonomy of children of their concern and their own children~ gee whiz sounds like a dictatorship to me

Reply(7)
14
BJK456
1d ago

If Mr. Adam's is a public servant and works for the public, why can't he answer a question from a citizen of the city? And since Mrs. Jampel said she was a member of the press, why was she not asked for her Press pass? It was the adminstrations error for not checking. And small children learning to speak and read wearing a mask maybe difficult for some. How funny, new york city law dept fired her cause she had a lack of integrity and judgement by pretending to be a journalist. NYC Law Dept should check themselves in the mirror first to see if their slip is showing.

Reply(2)
3
Teresa Mcwilliams
1d ago

She is correct .He Is just trying to show control and power ...

Reply(2)
14
