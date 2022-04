FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – George Colbert has lived 16 years in his Wilton Manors home. As flooding has increased, he’s seen his flood insurance rates go up. And that’s not all. “I canceled my windstorm policy when it got too high,” he said. “And when I talked to my neighbors, the process of putting in a claim was a hassle.” Colbert isn’t alone. South Florida homeowners are in the midst of a property insurance crisis. State lawmakers say it is one of the most common complaints they’ve heard this year from homeowners. Skyrocketing insurance rates and cancellations have homeowners frustrated. The reasons are complex. Florida has astronomical...

WILTON MANORS, FL ・ 39 MINUTES AGO