More Republicans back Jackson, all but assure confirmation

By Wilmington News Journal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney say they will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic elevation to the Supreme Court, giving President Joe Biden’s nominee a burst of bipartisan support and all but assuring she’ll become the first Black female...

