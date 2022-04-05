ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, CT

PA Arsonist, 72, Nabbed After Setting Her Apartment On Fire: Police

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yXIfM_0ezwlfEW00
Barbara Mellor and the apartment complex she set on fire. Photo Credit: Oxford police department (overlay); Google Maps (Street View)

A 72-year-old woman was being rescued from an apartment fire when officials realized she had set the fire intentionally, police cay.

Two fire departments responded to a call of smoky conditions in a third-floor apartment in the 300 block Market Street, Oxford Terrace apartment on Monday, Apr. 4 at 4:47 a.m., Oxford police say.

Upon arrival, fire crews entered the apartment to find items smoldering on a window sill, according to the release.

A single female was escorted from the building and no injuries were reported, police say.

The Chester County fire marshal responded to investigate the origin and cause of the fire and determined the fire was intentionally set.

The Oxford Borough Police arrested Barbara Mellor, of Oxford, for Arson and several related charges at 6:45 a.m.

She is being held on $50,000 in bail in the Chester County Prison, and a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for April 19, at 8:30 a.m., according to police and court documents.

