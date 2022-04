EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa Valley Technical College is announcing they are offering a spring open house in which more than 115 programs are said to be represented. The Open House will be held at the CVTC Business Education Center located at 620 West Clairemont Ave. The Open House will be held Tuesday, March 29 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 12 DAYS AGO