Last fall, the Premier Hockey Federation, formerly the National Women’s Hockey League, debuted a new inclusion policy for transgender athletes. The move came shortly after the league announced it would be changing its name to be more gender inclusive. The new policy was significantly different from the previous one, mainly in its provision of a therapeutic use exemption (TUE) for testosterone — a huge step forward for transmasculine athletes. At least one athlete, Harrison Browne, had left the league so he could begin hormone treatment.

