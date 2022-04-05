TSA seizes gun from carry-on at Dane County Regional Airport

A US man has been arrested for climbing over an airport fence, allegedly taking off all of his clothes and climbing on the wing of a plane.Javier Martinez, 33, of Chicago, Illinois, was charged with one felony count of criminal trespassing after the incident, which occurred on Tuesday at Midway International Airport.Outlining the charges, local police said Mr Martinez was arrested at 4.30pm on 29 March, adding that "moments earlier, [he had] unlawfully gained entry to the airfield by climbing a security fence.“The offender then climbed onto an aircraft that was preparing to take flight.”A police spokesperson told local press...

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO