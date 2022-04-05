ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

TSA seizes gun from carry-on at Dane County Regional Airport

By Kyle Jones
wglr.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — TSA officers at Dane County Regional Airport stopped someone from taking a gun onto a plane Monday, officials said. A Wonewoc resident, who had a concealed carry permit,...

KIVI-TV

TSA: Don't bring firearms, other banned items in carry-on luggage

Transportation and Security Administration at Boise Airport is reminding people to not travel with firearms in carry-on luggage after confiscating several weapons Friday. Officers confiscated two guns at Boise Airport Friday morning after a routine security X-ray of carry-on luggage. The first confiscated weapon was a 9 mm Ruger P94 pistol, loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition. The gun was found in the luggage of a man traveling to Denver International Airport. The second gun was a 9 mm Springfield Armory handgun and was loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition and was confiscated from a man traveling to Salt Lake City International Airport.
BOISE, ID
WOLF

PA man arrested after carry-on bag found with gun at TSA checkpoint

NEWARK, N.J. — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Newark Liberty International Airport prevented a loaded gun from slipping through a security checkpoint on March 23. Police then arrested the PA man. This was the second gun obtained through check points in the past week, according to TSA. A...
NEWARK, NJ
The Independent

Pilot called out by passenger for taking secret photos of flight attendant on plane

A passenger has called out a pilot she claims works for Delta Air Lines, after she filmed him taking secret photos of a colleague from behind on a Frontier Airlines flight.Tweeting from what appears to be a newly-created, anonymous account, the customer posted a video of a pilot in uniform, seated in the plane cabin, appearing to take sneaky photos of a flight attendant’s legs and backside on his phone while hiding it behind a Kindle.The man seems to wait until the female flight attendant reaches up for the overheard lockers to snap a couple of pictures of her skirt...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBTW News13

Robeson County brothers jailed after deputies seize drugs, cash, guns

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two Robeson County brothers were arrested and charged on Saturday after sheriff’s deputies seized several types of drugs and other items during an investigation. Christian Hunt, 23, and Triston Hurt, 21, both of Shannon, North Carolina, remained in the Robeson County Detention early Sunday awaiting a court hearing. Christian Hunt […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBEC AM

Police Seize Drugs, Cash, Gun From West. Massachusetts Residence

The Western Massachusetts drug sweep rolls on. More tired but hardworking and dedicated cops and drug task forces doing their best to keep drugs off the streets and out of the hands of easily impressionable youth. Recently, after a narcotics investigation conducted through the multi-unit cooperation of the Greenfield Police,...
GREENFIELD, MA
The Independent

Man arrested after scaling airport fence, removing clothes and climbing on plane wing

A US man has been arrested for climbing over an airport fence, allegedly taking off all of his clothes and climbing on the wing of a plane.Javier Martinez, 33, of Chicago, Illinois, was charged with one felony count of criminal trespassing after the incident, which occurred on Tuesday at Midway International Airport.Outlining the charges, local police said Mr Martinez was arrested at 4.30pm on 29 March, adding that "moments earlier, [he had] unlawfully gained entry to the airfield by climbing a security fence.“The offender then climbed onto an aircraft that was preparing to take flight.”A police spokesperson told local press...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNEM

Guns, narcotics seized from home after man injured in Saginaw shooting

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Authorities seized multiple guns and a quantity of narcotics following a shooting in the city of Saginaw that injured one man. Officers from the Saginaw Police Department and Michigan State Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 2700 Capehart Drive in Saginaw about 7:50 p.m. on March 23.
SAGINAW, MI
News On 6

TSA: More Than 6,000 Guns Found At Airport Checkpoints In 2021

Last year more guns were caught at airport checkpoints than ever before according to the Transportation Security Administration. More than 6,000 were seized nationwide and TSA says 86 percent of them were loaded. News on 6's Brian Dorman has spent weeks investigating and spoke with Patricia Mancha, a spokesperson with TSA, about the increase in firearm catches at checkpoints.
madison

Traffic deaths up 33% in Dane County

Dane County saw a record number of fatal crashes last year, including those caused by speeding motorists who were under the influence, prompting traffic safety officials to explore ways to stem the rise in deadly incidents on the road. Six people were killed in crashes between October and December that...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Washington Examiner

Prepare for 'mass-overdose' events from fentanyl, DEA warns police nationwide

The leading U.S. drug enforcement agency issued an unprecedented warning to law enforcement nationwide to brace for a spike in “fentanyl-related mass-overdose” deaths as Mexican cartels push the drug into the United States. The Drug Enforcement Administration sent a letter to federal, state, and local law enforcement departments...
