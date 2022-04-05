ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Blunt? Sure, but Billy Napier's message about Florida's transfer portal approach is spot on

By Connor O'Gara
saturdaydownsouth.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBilly Napier is well aware that the clock is ticking. No, that wasn’t my attempt to say that even a Year 1 coach has pressure to win at a place like Florida, though a program in its 6th coach of the post-Steve Spurrier era isn’t exactly what we’d call...

www.saturdaydownsouth.com

WGAU

Nick Saban praises Jermaine Burton, Georgia fans should understand why

ATHENS — Georgia transfer Jermaine Burton is off and running at Alabama catching passes from Heisman Trophy quarterback Bryce Young this spring. Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban mentioned Burton after Alabama’s first scrimmage on Saturday, and not surprisingly, there were positive words. “We dropped some balls, which is...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State commit named Florida's Mr. Basketball

An Ohio State basketball commit has been awarded with the highest individual high school honor in the state. Brice Sensabaugh, a 4-star small forward in Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class, was named Florida Mr. Basketball this week. He receives the honor after averaging 25.1 and 7.2 rebounds per game at Lake Highland Prep in Orlando.
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

An early look at where the Gators may land next bowl season

College football season is still many months away, but with spring practices already underway and annual spring games in the near future, it certainly is not too early to start looking toward next fall. Recently, 247Sports took it just a bit further and published its projections for next season’s bowl games in a way-too-early peek at what postseason play could look like.
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas edge rusher enters Transfer Portal

A former four-star defensive talent has re-opened his recruitment by entering the Transfer Portal. Mataio Soli, a rising senior from Douglasville, Ga., has announced his plans to leave the Arkansas football program. He shared the news via Twitter on Wednesday. I am officially in the transfer portal and my recruitment is open…better days ahead‼️ — Mataio🌖Soli (@Taiogonemakeit) April 6, 2022 Soli started in eleven games during his freshman season in 2019 at defensive end, but has seen his playing time decrease since the arrival of head coach Sam Pittman in 2020. In his freshman campaign, Soli recorded 19 tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss. Soli started one game in 2020 at Jack Linebacker against LSU, but appeared nine games. His final season at Arkansas saw Soli appear in 12 games without a start. He recorded six total tackles with a tackle for loss. Out of high school, Soli was a four-star rated defensive end. According to 247sports, Soli was the No. 20 defensive end in the nation, and the No. 34 overall prospect from the state of Georgia for the class of 2019. Soli chose Arkansas over Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, and Clemson, among others.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 2023 running back sets his sights on Gainesville this week

It was a rough season for Florida football in 2021, resulting in the dismissal of the entire coaching corps and a fresh start with a clean slate after the hiring of former Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns head coach Billy Napier. Now that the new army of staffers is fully assembled, the Gators have gone to war in the recruiting trenches as they vie for the top talent in the nation.
GAINESVILLE, FL
24/7 Wall St.

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Oklahoma Stacks Up

The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 217,955,850 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 66.6% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In […]
OKLAHOMA STATE

