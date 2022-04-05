ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seth Meyers calls Mike Pence more ‘insufferable’ than other ‘Trump toadies’

By Inga Parkel
 1 day ago

Seth Meyers has called former US Vice President Mike Pence “more insufferable” than any of the other “ Trump toadies”.

During Monday’s (4 April) episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers , the host discussed former US President Trump’s recent attendance at a Michigan rally in support of “fringe state-level candidates who support big lies that the 2020 election was stolen”.

Meyers explained that the “quasi-religious mythology Trump’s followers have built around him have now gotten so detached from reality” that they’re erasing what he has done and giving him credit for things he hasn’t.

Siting a specific example, Meyers shared a clip of Pence on Fox News declaring: “President Biden has done more damage to America than any president in modern history.”

“How strict is your definition of modern history?” Meyers retorted.

The comedian continued harping on the former VP, saying: “Maybe Pence thinks Biden is worse than Trump because he was asleep for the entirety of the Trump presidency?”

“These Trump toadies are all such obsequious little worms,” Meyers added.

“But Pence’s faux gravitas makes him that much more insufferable.”

Late Night with Seth Meyers airs weeknights at 12:30am EDT on NBC.

