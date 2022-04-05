Jenny Slate voices 'Marcel the Shell with Shoes On' in trailer for animated film

April 5 (UPI) -- A24 is giving a glimpse of the new film Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.

The studio shared a trailer for the live-action and animated mockumentary film Tuesday featuring Jenny Slate as the voice of Marcel, a tiny anthropomorphic shell.

The preview introduces Marcel (Slate) and his grandmother, Nana Connie. Marcel embarks on journey to find his family as a filmmaker documents the search.

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On is based on the series of short films created by Slate and Dean Fleischer-Camp. The pair have also released two children's books featuring Marcel.

The new feature film is written by Slate, Fleischer-Camp and Nick Paley, and directed by Fleischer-Camp. The movie also features Rosa Salazar, Thomas Mann and Isabella Rossellini.

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On premiered at the Telluride Film Festival in September and will open in theaters June 24.

Slate is known for playing Mona-Lisa Saperstein on Parks and Recreation and for voicing Tammy on Bob's Burgers, Gidget in The Secret Life of Pets, and Judy on The Great North.