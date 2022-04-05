ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jenny Slate voices 'Marcel the Shell with Shoes On' in trailer for animated film

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AfN5s_0ezwkFen00

April 5 (UPI) -- A24 is giving a glimpse of the new film Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.

The studio shared a trailer for the live-action and animated mockumentary film Tuesday featuring Jenny Slate as the voice of Marcel, a tiny anthropomorphic shell.

The preview introduces Marcel (Slate) and his grandmother, Nana Connie. Marcel embarks on journey to find his family as a filmmaker documents the search.

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On is based on the series of short films created by Slate and Dean Fleischer-Camp. The pair have also released two children's books featuring Marcel.

The new feature film is written by Slate, Fleischer-Camp and Nick Paley, and directed by Fleischer-Camp. The movie also features Rosa Salazar, Thomas Mann and Isabella Rossellini.

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On premiered at the Telluride Film Festival in September and will open in theaters June 24.

Slate is known for playing Mona-Lisa Saperstein on Parks and Recreation and for voicing Tammy on Bob's Burgers, Gidget in The Secret Life of Pets, and Judy on The Great North.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Fan-Favorite Robert Downey Jr. Movie Series Coming to Netflix

The Marvel Cinematic Universe may exist almost exclusively on Disney+, but fan-favorite star and franchise originator Robert Downey Jr. is about to have a big presence on Netflix. On Wednesday, Netflix released the complete list of movies and TV shows being added to the streamer's roster through the month of April, and one of Downey's other popular franchises is on its way. The Sherlock Holmes movies starring Downey and Jude Law will soon be available to stream on Netflix.
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Oscar Winner Estelle Parsons Boards Daniel Talbott’s Indie Drama ‘I Look To You’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Academy Award winner Estelle Parsons (Bonnie and Clyde) has signed on to star alongside Samantha Soule and Wendy vanden Heuvel in I Look To You, an upcoming indie feature written and directed by Daniel Talbott (Midday Black Midnight Blue). The drama centers on New York transplant Chloe (Soule), who after the sudden death of her wife, ends up in an inpatient treatment program for extreme grief and depression. Once released, the only place she has left to go is the home of her estranged mother (Vanden Heuvel) in coastal Washington. Structured on the five stages...
MOVIES
Deadline

Hilary Swank & ‘Reacher’ Breakout Alan Ritchson To Lead Kingdom Story Company’s ‘Ordinary Angels’; Lionsgate Distributing

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) and Reacher breakout Alan Ritchson have signed on to star in the film Ordinary Angels from Kingdom Story Company, which Lionsgate will distribute. Set against the backdrop of the worst snowstorm in Kentucky history, pic is inspired by the incredible true story of a struggling hairdresser (Swank) who single-handedly rallies an entire community to help a widowed father (Ritchson) save the life of his critically ill young daughter. Jon Gunn (The Unbreakable Boy) is directing, having written the most recent draft of the script with Jon...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isabella Rossellini
Person
Rosa Salazar
Person
Thomas Mann
Person
Jenny Slate
Popculture

An Iconic '90s Movie Is Returning to Theaters for Its 25th Anniversary

Starting this weekend, you can catch Studio Ghibli's Princess Mononoke in select theaters to celebrate the movie's 25th anniversary. Originally released in 1997, Princess Mononoke is one of the most acclaimed creations of director Hayao Miyazaki. You can find tickets to in-person screenings on the Ghibli Fest website or the Fathom Events website.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Shawn Levy Confirms His Intention to Put Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in a Movie Together

Director Shawn Levy confirmed he has every intention of placing Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman together in a future movie. After the announcement that Levy and Reynolds will reunite in Deadpool 3, that movie very well could be the Merc With a Mouth's first official Marvel Studios film. Today's Netflix release of The Adam Project featured the director and actor working together again, following in the footsteps of their collaboration in Free Guy. With Levy and Reynolds both confirmed for Deadpool 3, could Hugh Jackman's Wolverine be far behind?
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Dakota Johnson's Madame Web Movie Is Adding A Euphoria Star

It would appear that Zendaya is no longer the only cast member of the HBO series Euphoria who is a part of the ever-growing multiverse of Spider-Man-related movies. Today, it has been reported that Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard on the hit show, has come aboard director S.J. Clarkson's Madame Web – the upcoming Spider-Man-related blockbuster that is set to star Dakota Johnson.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Film#A24
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Lands New ‘Spy Kids’ Movie With Robert Rodriguez Back as Director

The Spy Kids franchise is headed to Netflix. The streaming giant is partnering with Robert Rodriguez, the filmmaker who created the family action-comedy movie series, to relaunch and reimagine the property for a new generation.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Bridgerton' Spinoff Finds Its Young Queen CharlotteNetflix Signs Five-Year Lease Extension at Vancouver Production HubDaniel Kaluuya Making Screenwriting Debut With Futuristic Dystopian Film 'The Kitchen' for Netflix Rodriguez will write, direct and produce the new feature project for the streaming service, Netflix announced Wednesday, with news coming 21 years to the day after the first Spy Kids hit theaters back in 2001. The original Spy Kids...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Avengers’ Co-Stars Scarlett Johansson & Chris Evans Set To Lead Red-Hot Package ‘Project Artemis’; Apple Makes Massive Deal For Jason Bateman-Directed Pic

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a hot one. Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) and Chris Evans (Captain America) are set to star in buzzy new movie package Project Artemis, we can reveal, with Ozark star, director and exec-producer Jason Bateman aboard to direct. That’s not all. Fresh off its Best Picture Oscar win for Coda, Apple has swooped in on the in-demand package in a $100M+ deal. CAA cut the deal on behalf of the producers. This marks another massive purchase for the studio following a year that saw them pay more than $200M for both the Matthew Vaughn...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

The Wheel of Time star lands next movie role in Gal Gadot's Netflix thriller

The Wheel of Time star Sophie Okonedo is teaming up with Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot in upcoming Netflix thriller movie, Heart of Stone. The rights to the movie, which Gadot leads, were picked up by Netflix in January 2021, with The Tourist actor Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt also attached to star.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Popculture

Jason Momoa Lands Big New TV Role

Jason Momoa is returning to Apple TV+ for another big role. Momoa will star in Chief of War, a historical drama series about Hawaii. The Aquaman star is also co-writing the script with Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, who co-wrote Momoa's 2018 action movie Braven. Chief of War will track the story...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Top Gun 2's final trailer teases return of classic character

Top Gun: Maverick has teased the return of a major character in its final trailer. Ahead of its rescheduled release in May, the Top Gun sequel has shared a new trailer that features a portrait and mention of Val Kilmer's character, Iceman. In the clip, Vice Admiral Cyclone (Jon Hamm)...
MOVIES
Deadline

Meg Ryan Teams With Netflix To Direct Movie Adaptation Of Novel ‘A Lady’s Guide To Selling Out’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Meg Ryan is set to direct a feature adaptation of well-received novel A Lady’s Guide To Selling Out for Netflix. Sally Franson’s book follows Casey Pendergast, described as a “praise-seeking missile who navigates a tricky Twenty First Century career and the even trickier question of who she wants to be”. Described by publishers as being in the vein of The Devil Wears Prada and Mad Men, the romantic comedy hones in on the book-loving English major who lands a job at a top ad agency. Her best friend thinks she’s a sellout, but Casey tells herself...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

A24 Horror Film X Gets Home Video Release Date

With the Halloween season still months away, there hasn't been an abundance of horror movies landing in theaters, though one of the year's most acclaimed genre films, A24 Films' X, has earned some of the year's best reviews. After making its world premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival, X landed in theaters earlier this month and is still earning praise from audiences, but for those who aren't able to check out the film on the big screen, the film's physical media release date has been unveiled. X is slated to hit Blu-ray and DVD on May 24th.
MOVIES
Syracuse.com

‘Watcher’ trailer: CNY screenwriter’s new movie gets a release date

Central New York screenwriter Zack Ford’s new movie, “Watcher,” now has an official trailer and a release date. IFC Midnight released the first official teaser trailer for the psychological thriller this week, following a young woman (“It Follows” star Maika Monroe), who moves into a new apartment in Bucharest with her fiancé (Karl Glusman). She feels isolated and tormented by the feeling that she is being stalked by an unseen figure (Burn Gorman) in an adjacent building amid a citywide panic over a possible serial killer known as The Spider.
MOVIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
326K+
Followers
53K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy