Poughkeepsie, NY

Alert Issued For Missing 14-Year-Old Poughkeepsie Girl

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nh2na_0ezwkB7t00
Antanajsha Alo Photo Credit: The New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse

Authorities have issued an alert about a 14-year-old girl from the Hudson Valley who's been missing for two weeks.

Antanajsha Alo went missing from the city of Poughkeepsie on Monday, March 21, authorities reported in an alert on Friday, April 1.

She is described as being 5 feet tall and 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue ripped jeans, and white sneakers, authorities reported.

Authorities said Antanajsha may be in the Poughkeepsie area, or she may be in Kingston or Albany.

The Poughkeepsie City Police Department is investigating the case.

Information about her whereabouts can be submitted by calling the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Comments / 3

Daily Voice

26-Year-Old Indicted For Rape, Robbery At Woodbury Hotel

A man has been indicted for allegedly attacking a woman at a Long Island Days Inn hotel, raping her, and stealing valuables, including jewelry and cash. Isaih Giles, age 26, address unknown, was arraigned Thursday, March 31 for the attack which took place in April 2021 in Nassau County in Woodbury.
WOODBURY, NY
