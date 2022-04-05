Early voting for spring primary begins April 5

MUNCIE, Ind. — Tuesday, April 5, is the first day voters can cast absentee ballots for early voting in the spring 2022 primary election.

Absentee voting will take place during regular business hours for the Delaware County Building, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, in the weeks leading up to Election Day.

On the last two Saturdays before Election Day — April 23 and April 30 — the county building will be open for in-person voting as required by state law.

Monday, April 4, was the last day to register to vote in the spring primary. Voters who were previously registered can check their registration status online at the Indiana Voter Portal at indianavoters.com.

Those wishing to vote early by mail for the primary must request an application by April 21. Applications can be submitted to the clerk's office in person or by mail, fax, email, or online through indianavoters.in.gov/

April 14 will be the first day a voter confined at home or with disabilities can vote an absentee ballot before an absentee voter board that will travel to the confined voter.

Republicans have seven races involving Delaware County, including bids for nominations for General Assembly districts, county council districts, coroner and sheriff. Democrats have one contested race for the nomination to run for the Fifth District U.S. Congressional seat.

Tuesday, May 3, is Election Day, when polls will be open 6 a.m.-6 p.m.