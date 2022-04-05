1 dead 3 wounded in Hartford shooting

Hartford, Conn./WTIC Radio - Three people were shot, one fatally, in Hartford Monday night and police are now investigating.

Officers say a little after 7:00 p.m., they were dispatched to the area of Mather and Bedford Streets after receiving two separate notifications via ShotSpotter.

One victim, 32-year-old Jermaine Davis of Hartford, was found unresponsive and two others were suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

All three were transported to an area hospital where Davis later died.

Meantime, police say a fourth victim arrived at an area hospital for treatment.

The three who were hospitalized are expected to recover.

Names of the three surviving victims haven't been released.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Hartford police at their tip line, 860-722-8477.