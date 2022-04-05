ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Meet the Southwest Florida Sports Awards All-Region Girls Soccer Team members

By Alex Martin, Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
 1 day ago

The Naples Daily News and The News-Press are proud to announce the 12 members of the 2022 All-Region Girls Soccer Team for the Southwest Florida Sports Awards, presented by Babcock Ranch to be held in person this spring.

During the live awards show, these nominees will be honored, as the four finalists and the winner of the Southwest Florida Girls Soccer Player of the Year are revealed. The show will be held at Suncoast Arena on the campus of Florida SouthWestern State College on Thursday, May 26. More details about how nominees can RSVP for a free ticket and how to purchase tickets will be announced soon.

Collier Co.:Meet the 2022 Naples Daily News Girls Soccer All-Area Team

Lee Co. and LaBelle:Meet the 2022 The News-Press Girls Soccer All-Area Team

The Southwest Florida Sports Awards show is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country. The All-Region team is a combination of the Naples Daily News and The News-Press All-Area First-Team selections as chosen by their sports staff to honor the area's top performers each year at the sports awards show.

In 2021:Southwest Florida High School Sports Awards return with a live show

Here are the 2022 All-Region Girls Soccer Team members:

  • Ryleigh Acosta, Mariner, Sophomore
  • Lucy Froitzheim, Naples, Junior
  • Kendal Gargiula, Bishop Verot, Senior
  • Isabella Gyurich, Estero, Senior
  • Michelle Horan, North Fort Myers, Senior
  • Sierra Ingram, Mariner, Junior
  • Arianna Kinsley, Naples, Senior
  • Evie McCarthy, North Fort Myers, Sophomore
  • Coral Morley, Naples, Senior
  • Lola Schaa, Barron Collier, Senior
  • Ria Vlachos, Gulf Coast, Senior
  • Brooke Yount, Mariner, Senior

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Mosley volleyball team receives state championship rings

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Six months following their 5A State Title victory in Fort Myers, the Mosley volleyball team received their championship rings. Mosley pulled off a huge comeback to beat Merritt Island 3-2 for the 5A State Championship victory in November 2021. The Dolphins will return all but three players from their state […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Estero, FL
Local
Florida Sports
City
North Fort Myers, FL
City
Labelle, FL
City
Naples, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
Naples, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
Talk Media

Coral Springs Charter Boys Volleyball Wins First 2 Games of the Season

Despite starting the season 0-7, the Coral Springs Charter boys volleyball team picked up their first two wins of the season against Coconut Creek and Monarch High School. The Panthers had only one set win this year which came against McArthur High School, but swept the Cougars in three sets 25-22, 25-19, 25-22 Tuesday night. They then beat Monarch in straight sets as well on Wednesday.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Viniks donate $5M to USF in support of an on-campus stadium

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida received a huge donation from one of the Tampa Bay area's most influential business sports figures in hopes of getting plans for a new on-campus football stadium off the ground. According to the university, the school received a significant vote of...
TAMPA, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Merry, 103, still bowling strong in The Villages

Three times a week, 103-year-old Buck Merry hops in the car and drives himself to Spanish Springs Lanes for a bowling session. Merry doesn’t have a big secret to the longevity of his life or his bowling career — it’s simply a passion for the sport that keeps him going.
THE VILLAGES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Florida Girls#The Naples Daily News#The News Press
WJHG-TV

Steve DeMeo returning to Northwest Florida as mens hoops coach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -. It didn’t take Northwest Florida State long to find the replacement to Greg Heiar as the next mens basketball head coach. The school announcing Monday morning it has hired Steve DeMeo as its next head coach. He’ll succeed Heiar, who landed the head coaching job at New Mexico State, after leading the Raiders to the National Championship in his lone season at the helm there.
NICEVILLE, FL
WJHG-TV

Warpath 850: A new NIL platform for FSU athletes and fans

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new subscription service is available for Seminole fans. The new service gives fans the opportunity to meet FSU athletes and buy exclusive merchandise, and a portion of the proceeds from the subscription service go to the players. The service is called Warpath 850, launched...
PANAMA CITY, FL
The Florida Times-Union

Northeast Florida high school baseball Power Poll: St. Johns still on top, Sandalwood rises

Here are this week’s Times-Union’s high school baseball Power Rankings, highlighting the leading teams from across Northeast Florida. The rankings are released each Tuesday through the end of the regular season. Bolles, Fleming Island and St. Johns Country Day are all aiming for a return trip to the Florida High School Athletic Association state tournament, which will be held later in May in Fort Myers. Records are through April 4 games. The softball rankings appear Mondays.
SAINT JOHNS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Bay News 9

These Plant City Raiders have spirit and respect

PLANT CITY, Fla. - The Plant City Raiders made history by winning the school's first cheerleading state title. Even before they won the state championship, they were invited to the Strawberry Festival. They also won the Williamson Snapp Award. The Award has been running for 15 years. Proud to be...
PLANT CITY, FL
WCJB

Gator baseball team blows out Florida A&M, 13-3

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After a humbling series at Georgia that resulted in Florida getting swept and falling out of the Top 25, the Gators returned home and re-discovered their mojo. Florida hammered Florida A&M for the second time this season on Tuesday, prevailing 13-3 to match a 17-0 victory over the Rattlers earlier this season.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Naples Daily News

Naples Daily News

1K+
Followers
981
Post
194K+
Views
ABOUT

Current local news, sports, entertainment and information for Naples, Florida, residents and tourists in the 239 area code from the Naples Daily News.

 http://naplesnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy