The “Test to Treat” Initiative Provides Quick Access to FREE COVID Treatment

States, cities, counties and tribal governments across the nation will soon receive a windfall through several major opioid settlements. Drug distributors and manufacturers, including Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family members who own it, will relinquish a total of about US$32 billion for their role in the overdose crisis. Other litigation could yield more funds. I am a sociologist who studies how the overdose crisis affects patient care. My research shows why these funds cannot come quickly enough for the communities poised to receive them. Opioid overdoses soared 28.5% to a record high of 100,306 in the 12 months ending in...

