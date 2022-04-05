ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The “Test to Treat” Initiative Provides Quick Access to FREE COVID Treatment

By Marc Summers
weisradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new nationwide Test to Treat initiative provides quick access to free treatment for COVID-19. Through this program, people can get tested and – if they’re positive and treatments are appropriate for them...

weisradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA9

Here's who Dr. Fauci thinks will need a 4th COVID vaccine dose in the immediate future

WASHINGTON — As a new variant makes its way across the United States, many are wondering if everyone will need a fourth COVID vaccine dose to protect themselves. WUSA9 took those questions to President Biden's Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Infectious Disease Specialist with the Mayo Clinic, Dr. John O'Horo, and Executive Director of Johns Hopkins International Vaccine Access Center, Dr. William Moss.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Washington Post

Federal government allows program to pay substance abusers for staying clean

A new legal opinion from the Biden administration appears to clear the way for wider use of an underutilized harm reduction technique: Paying people addicted to drugs for staying clean. Known as “contingency management,” the idea is supported by decades of research that shows providing repeated small payments for meeting...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Disability
KTVZ

Most commonly misused prescription drugs in the US

Most commonly misused prescription drugs in the US. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, or SAMHSA, reported that among the people who misused prescription pain relievers in 2020, nearly 65% stated that their primary reason for doing so was to relieve physical pain. The percentage of people reporting drug misuse as a reason to get high was 11.3%.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

State laws linked to very small changes in opioid prescribing

State laws are associated with small and non-statistically significant changes in opioid prescribing or nonopioid pain treatment, according to a study published online March 15 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Emma E. McGinty, Ph.D., from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, and colleagues examined the...
BALTIMORE, MD
MedicalXpress

Opioid abuse treatment begun in emergency departments is rarely sustained

Most people who fill prescriptions from emergency physicians to treat their opioid use disorder do not continue to receive the medication, suggesting new approaches are needed to help people continue drug treatment begun on an emergency basis, according to a new RAND Corporation study. Studying prescriptions written for the medication...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Medical News Today

Opioids and itching: What's the connection?

The exact reasons why opioids cause itching are unclear, but several theories exist. These include the action of opioids on mast cells and opioid receptors in the skin. Opioids are a class of drugs used to relieve moderate to severe pain. These medications include prescription drugs such as morphine and oxycodone and illegal drugs, including heroin.
HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

Drugs that treat opioid use disorder are a good use for multibillion-dollar settlement funds

States, cities, counties and tribal governments across the nation will soon receive a windfall through several major opioid settlements. Drug distributors and manufacturers, including Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family members who own it, will relinquish a total of about US$32 billion for their role in the overdose crisis. Other litigation could yield more funds. I am a sociologist who studies how the overdose crisis affects patient care. My research shows why these funds cannot come quickly enough for the communities poised to receive them. Opioid overdoses soared 28.5% to a record high of 100,306 in the 12 months ending in...
PHARMACEUTICALS
NBC Washington

New Device Helps Patients Recover From Opioid Addiction

A small, wearable device is helping patients survive the awful symptoms of opioid withdrawal. Spark Biomedical created the FDA-approved Sparrow Therapy System. It’s essentially an earpiece that sends mild electrical pulses to the brain to help alleviate the withdrawal symptoms that patients go through while they’re detoxing, like insomnia, tremors, chills and sweating, bone pain, mood swings, and more.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Safer supply of opioids saves lives by providing alternatives to toxic street drugs

Over 25,000 Canadians have died from opioid overdose since 2016—with 6,306 people dying in 2020 alone. The overdose crisis is driven by an unregulated drug supply made up mostly of fentanyl, increasingly potent fentanyl analogs such as carfentanil, and more recently, unregulated benzodiazepines. Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, fentanyl directly contributed to 89 percent of all overdose deaths in Ontario.
HEALTH
US News and World Report

Dozen Doctors Get Prison in Health Care Fraud, Opioid Scheme

DETROIT (AP) — A dozen doctors are among 16 people in Michigan and Ohio sentenced to prison for a health care fraud that included the distribution of 6.6 million opioid doses and $250 million in false billings. A multi-state network of pain clinics participated in the scheme from 2007...
DETROIT, MI
scitechdaily.com

Marijuana for Medical Use May Result in Rapid Onset of Addiction

The hype over medical marijuana for treating health problems may be exaggerated, researchers find. Obtaining a medical marijuana card (MMC) to use cannabis products to treat pain, anxiety, or depression symptoms led to the onset of cannabis use disorder (CUD) in a significant minority of individuals while failing to improve their symptoms, according to a study by Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) researchers and published in JAMA Network Open. Researchers found that individuals at greatest risk of developing the addictive symptoms of CUD were those seeking relief from anxiety and depression, suggesting the need for stronger safeguards over the dispensing, use, and professional follow-up of people who legally obtain cannabis through MMCs.
PHARMACEUTICALS
FOXBusiness

Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine works for children under 6 years old

Moderna announced Wednesday its COVID-19 vaccine works in children from 6 months old to under 6 years old. The biotech company said that it would ask the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA) and other global regulators to authorize two small-dose shots for the kids. Moderna is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MyChesCo

HHS Announces Funding for Substance Use Treatment and Prevention Programs

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), this week announced two grant programs totaling $25.6 million that will expand access to medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder and prevent the misuse of prescription drugs. By reducing barriers to accessing the most effective, evidence-based treatments, this funding reflects the priorities of HHS’ Overdose Prevention Strategy, as well as its new initiative to strengthen the nation’s mental health and crisis care systems.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy