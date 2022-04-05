Rolled 4 Ever Ice Cream shop rollin' into Smyrna

Two La Vergne High School alumni are rolling back home to open Smyrna's first Thai-style ice cream shop.

Maliyah Bass and Bariangela Segovia will open Rolled 4 Ever Ice Cream at 321 Sam Ridley Parkway sometime this spring, four years after starting a food truck here.

The Smyrna shop will serve the same menu as the food truck and is a second store front for the business. Nearly 18 months ago, the best friends opened a brick and mortar in Nashville.

"When we started our food truck, the majority of our events were in Rutherford County," said Bass, an Middle Tennessee State University graduate. "We realized we still have a lot of customers who live in Rutherford County and we thought it was perfect to move to Sam Ridley. Smyrna is growing so rapidly."

Bass said they also love that the location is a street over from their high school alma mater. Life has come full circle.

But owning an ice cream business is far from what the women planned when graduating college.

Bass, 26, holds a degree in biology from MTSU and Segovia, 27, graduated from Belmont University with a degree in international business.

The lifelong friends got the idea for a food truck after sampling rolled ice cream on a spring break trip to New York City. But both were in college at the time, so they waited until graduation to launch.

Two years after getting the food truck rolling, the dynamic duo opened a shop just a couple of blocks away from the Bicentennial Mall. There could be room for franchising in the future, Bass admitted.

New eats:Sisters are opening a new restaurant in downtown Eagleville

Fine dining:As Rutherford County's restaurant scene expands, here are nine places to fine dine

"Business has really grown and we want to see how far we can take it," Bass said. "Our mindset right now is that opportunities are limitless."

In addition to serving up a popular sweet treat, the friends have made a point to promote other women business owners through an empowerment platform.

On T-shirts, totes and ice cream shop walls, you'll find the slogan, "Rollin' with Women Owned Businesses."

"I think our platform shows women can be in a space of entrepreneurship and we show women can survive and succeed in entrepreneurship," Segovia said. "This is a great platform for young girls and ... we hope to motivate and inspire others."

Bass said one young girl was so inspired by their business model and slogan, she wrote about them in her history class.

"She said she wanted to open up an ice cream business because of us," Bass said. "That's our whole thing. We want to empower girls to dream and do whatever they want. Because they can do anything they put their minds to."

Follow Rolled 4 Ever on Facebook and Instagram, and visit the website at rolled4ever.com.

Reach reporter Nancy DeGennaro at degennaro@dnj.com. Keep up with restaurant news by joining Good Eats in the 'Boro (and beyond) on Facebook and follow Murfreesboro Eats on TikTok.