Chris Stapleton won country music's first Grammy Award of 2022. The "You Should Probably Leave" singer topped four of his peers in the Best Country Solo Performance category. The win for the song "You Should Probably Leave" gives Stapleton his sixth Grammy Award, although that was soon followed by No. 7 in the Best Country Song category. The singer thanked his wife, sharing that it was her that urged him to try recording the slow, bluesy love ballad one more time for his Starting Over album.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO