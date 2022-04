FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two former Florence City City Council members who just left their jobs in mass city council resignation have planned a protest against corruption for Saturday. The council members tell 13 Investigates they didn't want to resign but they had no other choice, saying they needed to get the attention of authorities The post Protest against corruption planned after mass Florence city council resignation appeared first on KRDO.

FLORENCE, CO ・ 13 DAYS AGO