ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Texans to hold 2022 NFL Draft party at Miller Outdoor Theatre

By Brandon Scott
610AM Sports Radio
610AM Sports Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ibsk3_0ezwhGVJ00

(SportsRadio 610) - Normally, the Texans hold their NFL Draft party at NRG Stadium, but they are trying something new this year.

Instead, the Texans' draft party will be held at Miller Outdoor Theatre on Thursday, April 28.

This is an especially exciting time for the Texans, having a first-round pick for the first time since 2019. And not only do they have a first-round pick, they have two in the top 15: Nos. 3 and 13 overall, at least for right now.

Could the Texans possibly trade one or both of these picks to accumulate more? Or will they take the best players available at those spots?

Time will tell. All we know for now is that it's a party at Miller Outdoor Theatre.

Fans will be able to enjoy activities in the Fan Zone on-site beginning at 3 p.m.

"We’re so excited to bring the Draft Party back in a new way this year," Houston Texans President Greg Grissom said in a statement. "Miller Outdoor Theatre is an iconic venue that will serve as the destination for Texans fans of all ages on the first night of the Draft as we welcome new Texans to Houston together."

Exclusive highlights of the Texans 2022 Draft Party include:

- Live Zoom calls from head coach Lovie Smith and Texans draft picks

- Special appearances by current Texans players

- Numerous food and beverage options

- A live DJ, giveaways, photo opportunities and Draft merchandise

- A Fan Zone complete with activities for the whole family

- NFL Network’s coverage of the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft will be shown on the main stage

- Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 will broadcast live with commentary and analysis.

Admission to the party is FREE for anyone to enter. All fans will have access to sit and enjoy the Miller Outdoor Theatre lawn. There is also limited seating available for Season Ticket, Club and Texans LUXE Members, and Corporate Partners on a first-come, first-served basis. For an upgraded Draft Party experience, fans can purchase a Red Zone seat with proceeds benefiting the Houston Texans Foundation.

Free parking will be available in parking lots at and around Hermann Park. Fans are also encouraged to utilize ridesharing services or the METRORail, which offers a convenient stop at Miller Outdoor Theatre.

The Texans currently hold 11 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, with five picks in the top 80 overall.

For more information and to RSVP, visit here .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Saints Released Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The New Orleans Saints‘ quarterback room became pretty crowded this offseason. With no need for three veteran quarterbacks on the roster, the organization released one on Tuesday morning. The Saints have released veteran quarterback Blake Bortles. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he asked to be released after the team signed...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lovie Smith
The Spun

The Saints Have Signed Former Cowboys 1st-Round Pick

While their trade with the Philadelphia Eagles was the big news of the day for the New Orleans Saints, they also signed a former first-round pick. The Saints have added defensive Taco Charlton, who was taken in the first-round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. Charlton spent last season in Pittsburgh as part of the Steelers’ stout defense.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#Nfl Network#American Football#Miller Outdoor Theatre#Nos
earnthenecklace.com

Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Emmitt Smith Names Biggest Problem With The Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys enter every season with lofty expectations only to often fall short. Emmitt Smith thinks he knows why it keeps happening. In a Q&A with Sportscasting.com, Smith said Dallas’ biggest issues aren’t related to talent. There’s plenty of it on the roster. Rather, the team...
NFL
The Spun

Sean Payton Speculation Is Swirling: NFL World Reacts

With Monday’s move, the Philadelphia Eagles now have double first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. Howie Roseman and the Eagles appear to be playing chess, as next year’s draft is expected to be much deeper at QB; giving the franchise insurance of Jalen Hurts is not the answer.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Expressed Interest In Major Trade

The Dallas Cowboys might not be done making offseason moves at wide receiver. While the Cowboys have traded Amari Cooper to the Browns and signed James Washington, the NFC East franchise appears to have interest in more depth. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Cowboys...
NFL
The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Trying Out For The Ravens

Former Pittsburgh Steelers reserve quarterback Joshua Dobbs continues to look for a new NFL home, and reportedly had a tryout today. Dobbs worked out for the Baltimore Ravens, according to multiple reports. This is the second recent tryout for the former Tennessee standout, who performed for the New England Patriots last month.
NFL
The Spun

Veteran NFL Tight End Released On Monday

The New York Jets have released a veteran tight end to make room for CJ Uzomah. Per Rich Cimini of ESPN, the Jets have cut Ryan Griffin. The move clears $3M of his $3.2M cap charge. Griffin finished the 2021 season with 261 yards and two touchdowns off of 27...
NFL
The Spun

Look: DK Metcalf Has 3-Word Response To Trade Rumors

There was a lot of rumoring and speculation over the weekend regarding potential trade offers for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf. It took a few days, but the man himself has weighed in. Taking to Twitter this morning, Metcalf addressed a recent report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport that...
NFL
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Could’ve Landed NFL Coaching Job

The door may very well be closed on Colin Kaepernick playing quarterback in the NFL again. But it looks like he may have had an opportunity in coaching at one point. According to ProFootballTalk, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh may have brought up Kaepernick as a potential QBs coach when he interviewed for the Minnesota Vikings job earlier this year. That coaching job would have been contingent on Kaepernick giving up on playing again.
NFL
610AM Sports Radio

610AM Sports Radio

Kansas City, KS
861
Followers
1K+
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Kansas City, including the Chiefs, Royals and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/610sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy